Caissie homers, doubles and singles to lead Marlins to 4-3 win over Giants

MIAMI (AP) — Owen Caissie was a triple shy of the cycle and hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly as the…

MIAMI (AP) — Owen Caissie was a triple shy of the cycle and hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Friday night.

Javier Sanoja had two hits and scored twice for the Marlins, who are a major league-best 12-4 in June.

Giants reliever Sam Hentges (1-2) hit Esteury Ruiz with a pitch leading off the seventh inning. Sanoja singled and Liam Hicks followed with a tying single that advanced Sanoja to third. He scored on Caissie’s flyball to deep left field.

Cade Gibson (1-0) retired all four batters he faced for the win. Calvin Faucher relieved Gibson and got the last two outs in the eighth before Pete Fairbanks closed with a perfect ninth for his 10th save this season and the 100th of his career.

The Marlins used eight pitchers in a bullpen game.

Rafael Devers’ homer for the Giants against Michael Petersen leading off the sixth tied it 2-all. Jung Hoo Lee followed with a double and scored on Casey Schmitt’s go-ahead single.

Caissie’s run-scoring double in the fifth put Miami ahead 2-1.

San Francisco starter Landen Roupp allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings and 98 pitches. Roupp, who struck out seven, is winless in eight outings since April 26, when he completed 7 2/3 innings in a 6-3 home victory against the Marlins.

Caissie gave Miami an early lead with his solo homer in the first. He drove a cutter from Roupp over the wall in center for his eighth homer.

The Giants tied it in the second on Daniel Susac’s sacrifice fly. Marlins opener Lake Bachar allowed consecutive singles to Willy Adames, Schmitt and Drew Gilbert before Susac hit a drive to the warning track in left that Kyle Stowers tracked down.

Up next

RHP Trevor McDonald (2-4, 4.64 ERA) starts Saturday for the Giants against Marlins RHP Max Meyer (7-0, 2.75).

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