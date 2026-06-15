Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings on MLB, World Cup This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, new customers can bet $1 to get 10 100% profit boosts for the World Cup, MLB or any other sport. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are placing a qualifying wager on premier baseball matchups, like the San Diego Padres taking on the St. Louis Cardinals or the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, or saving your profit boosts for Monday’s World Cup fixtures, this offer gives you the perfect structural advantage to maximize your returns. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this Caesars Sportsbook promo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 100% Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 15, 2026

Are you a new Caesars customer looking to make the most of the current sports schedule? When you sign up and place a $1 wager on any market, you will unlock an incredible structural bonus. The current Caesars promo allows you to bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

Once your initial $1 qualifying bet is settled, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit tokens. These tokens can be applied to other upcoming games across the board, such as the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the Athletics, giving you ten distinct opportunities to maximize your payouts. Keep in mind that this specific offer is exclusively available to new Caesars customers.

Monday Options in MLB, World Cup

Take a look at the odds on a few of the best Monday night MLB matchups:

Game Moneyline Spread Total Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers TB +143 / LAD -170 TB +1.5 (-140) / LAD -1.5 (+118) O/U 9.5 (O +100 / U -120) Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Athletics PIT +100 / ATH -120 PIT +1.5 (-178) / ATH -1.5 (+150) O/U 10.5 (O +100 / U -120) San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals SD +135 / STL -160 SD +1.5 (-160) / STL -1.5 (+135) O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110)

In addition to the baseball slate, bettors can leverage their profit boosts on Monday’s World Cup games.

Because the Caesars promotion offers ten separate profit boosts, new users have the flexibility to spread their wagers across different sports. You can apply your 100% profit boost tokens to the moneyline, goal totals, or player prop bets for any of these World Cup fixtures. Using data-driven analysis to identify value in these international contests provides an excellent alternative avenue for maximizing this welcome bonus.

Redeeming Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking this promotion is a highly efficient process. Follow these straightforward steps to claim your bonus and get in on the action:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your exclusive new user offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by executing a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. For example, you might place your $1 bet on the pitching matchup featuring Nick Martinez and the Tampa Bay Rays (41-27) taking on Eric Lauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-27). Receive Your Boosts: Once your $1 qualifying wager is placed, your account automatically receives ten (10) 100% profit boosts (up to $25 each) to use on future wagers.

With your profit boosts officially activated, you are positioned with a distinct mathematical advantage to maximize your payouts across the sports calendar.