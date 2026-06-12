Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim Double MLB, World Cup Winnings

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All new users excited for the MLB and World Cup action today can use this link here to redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and claim 10 100% profit boost tokens.







Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Doubles MLB, World Cup Profits

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 12th, 2026

New Caesars customers can leverage this unique welcome offer to aggressively maximize payouts during the upcoming MLB slate. By signing up and placing a simple $1 qualifying wager, you unlock the ability to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox, or you prefer hunting for value with the 41-26 New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, you can significantly boost your potential returns.

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and getting ten 100% profit boost tokens after your initial $1 bet is locked in is a massive boost to your bottom line. These tokens can be applied across a variety of markets, effectively giving you double the profit on winning bets as you navigate the futures prices and daily matchups of the baseball season. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Caesars customers setting up their accounts for the first time.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox LAD -145 / CWS +122 LAD -1.5 (+115) / CWS +1.5 (-135) O/U 9 (O +100 / U -120) New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays NYY -105 / TOR -115 NYY +1.5 (-210) / TOR -1.5 (+175) O/U 8 (O -105 / U -115)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of June 12, 2026.

When you utilize your promotional tokens today, calculating your potential payouts is critical. Looking at the odds, a standard max-limit $25 bet on the slate’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Dodgers (-145), yields a $17.24 profit. Conversely, backing the home longshot, the White Sox (+122), returns a $30.50 profit. If you prefer finding better value on the runline, taking the Dodgers to cover -1.5 at +115 odds nets a $28.75 profit on a winning $25 ticket. Remember, applying a 100% profit boost token from the welcome offer will instantly double these profit margins.

It does stand to reason that when looking for the smartest wagers, Los Angeles stands out against Chicago. The Dodgers bring a formidable .789 team OPS and a 3.284 ERA into today’s matchup, analytically outpacing the White Sox’s sluggish .739 OPS and 4.283 ERA by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, the Yankees (-105) offer incredibly compelling moneyline value on the road. The underlying metrics show New York’s pitching staff boasts a stellar 3.265 ERA compared to Toronto’s 4.068 mark. Furthermore, the Yankees’ lineup (.763 OPS) holds a significant offensive edge over a struggling Blue Jays offense (.699 OPS). When the math points this heavily in one direction on a near pick-’em price, it makes New York a highly attractive target for your profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your profit boosts is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in your welcome offer before the first pitch:

Download the Caesars App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the official Caesars Sportsbook app directly to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. Be sure to use the promo code WTOPDYW to opt into this specific value-driven offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a deposit using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to today’s MLB betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. Whether you back the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox or side with the New York Yankees taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, your initial $1 bet will trigger the promotion.

After your first cash wager is officially placed, your account will instantly be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens, allowing you to double your winnings on your next ten qualifying bets and build your bankroll with a genuine analytical edge.