BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Duke’s Cameron Boozer, UNC’s Caleb Wilson headline forwards in NBA draft

AJ Dybantsa’s tantalizing skill has long made him the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA…

AJ Dybantsa’s tantalizing skill has long made him the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

The BYU standout met all expectations in becoming a first-team Associated Press All-American. He’s the headliner among a forward group that features fellow freshmen Cameron Boozer of Duke and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson. That trio, along with Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, form the top tier of overall prospects.

Here’s a look at top forwards entering first round of the draft Tuesday night:

A.J. Dybantsa, BYU

STRENGTHS: Dybantsa averaged a national-best 25.5 points with his ability to create his own shot and get to the foul line. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shot 51%, packaged in a sturdy 6-foot-9, 217-pound frame.

He scored a BYU freshman-record 43 points against Utah and broke Kevin Durant’s freshman Big 12 Tournament record with 40 points against Kansas State. He also led the country in free throws (229) and attempts (296), getting to the line at least 10 times in 15 games.

Synergy rated him as “Excellent” as the ball handler in pick-and-roll scenarios (87th percentile, 27% of total possessions) and post-ups (94th, 10.9%). He also popped against top-10 foes by averaging 26.9 points in seven games, including 35 points in a loss to Final Four-bound Arizona and a near triple-double (29 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) in an upset of sixth-ranked Iowa State.

CONCERNS: His 3-point shot needs refinement. He hit 33.1%, including a final-month slide of 18 for 66 (27.3%) in 12 games. He also must cut down mistakes after averaging 3.1 turnovers.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

STRENGTHS: The 6-8, 253-pound son of former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer was a steady interior presence and the fifth freshman named AP men’s national player of the year.

He averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds, routinely finishing through contact (55.6% field goals, 78.9% free throws) that sometimes left him scratched and wounded. He shot 39.1% on 3s, with Synergy rating him as “Excellent” against man defense (94th percentile), on post-ups (86th) and spot-up shots (95th).

He’s a strong passer (4.1 assists) out of double teams and could initiate Duke’s offense up top, notably assisting on Isaiah Evans’ late 3-pointer to beat Florida.

CONCERNS: Boozer isn’t an explosive athlete, relying more on strength and positioning than playing above the rim.

His struggles against Virginia elite rim protector Ugonna Onyenso in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game (season-low 13 points, 3-for-17 shooting, four shots blocked) illustrated challenges that could await when he has to finish over bigger and longer defenders. The athleticism question could also show in handling defensive switches onto quicker players.

Caleb Wilson, UNC

STRENGTHS: He has explosive athleticism, a go-go-go motor, a 7-foot wingspan and a spotlight-embracing personality. The 6-foot-9, 211-pound freshman averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds while thriving at the rim and in transition, becoming a second-team AP All-American.

Notably, Wilson stood out against Kansas with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals while showing a soft touch on multiple fading turnarounds. He also stepped up against rival Duke and fellow top pro prospect Cameron Boozer, scoring 17 of his 23 points before halftime to keep the Tar Heels close before they won on Seth Trimble’s last-second 3-pointer.

Wilson was leading the country in dunks (66) when he suffered a broken left hand in mid-February, then he broke his right thumb in practice when he was on the verge of returning in March.

CONCERNS: He’ll have to add strength to handle physical play and extend his range (25.9% on 3s). He also could improve his consistency when it comes to defensive focus, even after averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.5 steals.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

STRENGTHS: The 6-10, 211-pound freshman offers an intriguing blend of versatility and fluid athleticism as a lottery prospect. He was the No. 2 scorer (16.7) and a quality passer for a team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight.

A strong monthlong run in the Southeastern Conference (22.8 points on 45.2% shooting with 39.1% on 3s from Jan. 10 to Feb. 20) illustrated his long-term potential. He also had 17 of his 27 points after halftime to rally the Volunteers past Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

CONCERNS: He’ll need to get stronger. He leans heavily on his jumper — spot-up shots accounting for nearly 19% of his possessions, according to Synergy — and must fill in his game.

Others of note:

— YAXEL LENDEBORG: The first-team AP All-American helped Michigan win its first NCAA title since 1989. He has a strong frame (6-9, 241) and a better than 7-3 wingspan. He shot 37.2% from 3-point range at career-high volume after hitting at 34.9% through two seasons at UAB. He showed tough competitiveness by gritting his way through ankle and knee injuries in the Final Four and NCAA title game. He’s older (23) but the potential lottery pick could be an immediate contributor.

— MOREZ JOHNSON JR.: Another member of Michigan’s title run, the 6-9, 251-pound sophomore could go in the late lottery after averaging 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. His versatility could have him work at forward or as a small-ball 5-man with his better than 7-3 wingspan (ninth among 75 players measured at the combine). He has particularly thrived as a cutter, in post-ups and in finishing at the rim.

— KARIM LOPEZ: The 6-8, 222-pound native of Mexico has spent two seasons in Australia’s National Basketball League’s “Next Stars” developmental program that produced lottery picks LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey and Alex Sarr in recent years. He averaged 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last year with versatility, athleticism and a nearly 7-foot wingspan.

— ALLEN GRAVES: The 6-8, 226-pound Graves was the West Coast Conference’s freshman of the year for Santa Clara’s NCAA Tournament team. He averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while playing just 22.6 minutes, showing range (41.3% on 3s) and defensive potential (0.9 blocks. 1.9 steals).

— KOA PEAT: The 6-7, 245-pound Arizona freshman scored primarily in transition, on postups or as the roller in pick-and-rolls. He tied for fifth at the combine in standing vertical leap (34.5 inches) but has didn’t show much range (seven made 3s) while his jumper rated as “Below Average” (27th percentile) by Synergy.

— JOSHUA JEFFERSON: The second-team AP All-American from Iowa State has a strong frame (6-8, 246). The senior averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists with the ability initiate offense and facilitate open looks.

— ALEX KARABAN: The 6-7, 225-pound redshirt senior from UConn could be a late first-rounder with range (career 37.4% on 3s) and plus length (6-11 wingspan). He’s also a winner; UConn won two NCAA titles and played for a third with him as a full-time starter.

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