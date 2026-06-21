Burns wins 8th straight decision, Stephenson hits a 3-run homer, and Reds beat Yankees 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Burns pitched five innings of one-run ball and survived six stolen bases for his eighth…

NEW YORK (AP) — Chase Burns pitched five innings of one-run ball and survived six stolen bases for his eighth straight win, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 4-1 on Sunday.

Tyler Stephenson hit a three-run homer in the fourth off New York rookie Elmer Rodríguez (0-2) as the Reds withstood allowing six steals for the second time this season.

Noelvi Marte added an RBI double in the ninth.

Burns (9-1) allowed one run and five hits. He struck out seven and walked three to become the first Reds player to win eight straight decisions since Tom Browning in 1989.

The Yankees stole six bases in a game for the first time since Sept. 5, 2013. Jasson Domínguez, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. stole two apiece for the Yankees, who lead the American League with 80 steals. New York also went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and went hitless in its final 24 at-bats with runners in scoring position in the series.

José Caballero was also caught stealing in the second and Anthony Volpe was picked off first base by Burns in the third.

Ben Rice homered in the third inning as the Yankees lost for the third time in four games.

Rodríguez allowed three runs and four hits in four-plus innings. He made his fourth career start since the Yankees pushed back Gerrit Cole and the rest of their starters a day.

Domínguez and Bellinger pulled of a double steal in the first and Burns retired Chisholm on a popup. Bellinger stole second in the third and was stranded when Burns struck out Spencer Jones. Austin Wells popped out after Chisholm stole two bases in the fourth.

Up Next

Reds: RHP Brady Singer (3-6, 5.32 ERA) opposes Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.60) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Cincinnati.

Yankees: Cole (2-1, 2.57) faces LHP Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.09) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Detroit.

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