Burleson homers and drives in 3 to back May as Cardinals blank Mets 7-0 for 5th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burleson homered and finished with three RBIs on Tuesday night, powering the surging St. Louis…

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burleson homered and finished with three RBIs on Tuesday night, powering the surging St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-0 victory over the New York Mets.

Dustin May tossed six solid innings to snap a seven-start winless streak for the Cardinals, who have won five straight games — one shy of their season high.

JJ Westerholt’s two-run double against Freddy Peralta (4-5) sparked a four-run third. Jordan Walker had an RBI double and Lars Nootbaar added a run-scoring groundout later in the inning.

Burleson hit a two-run shot to left field in the fifth before lacing an RBI double off Joey Gerber in the seventh. The three-RBI game was the fifth this season for Burleson, who entered Tuesday tied for seventh in the NL in RBIs.

Ivan Herrera was plunked twice and had three hits in five plate appearances. Nathan Church, activated from the injured list earlier Tuesday, had three hits and robbed Marcus Semien of a two-run double with a basket catch to end the fourth.

May (4-6) allowed four hits and struck out six with one walk. The red-haired right-hander was 0-4 with a 3.86 ERA since his previous win on April 21.

A.J. Ewing had two hits for the Mets, who were blanked for the seventh time — one shy of their total from last season.

Francisco Alvarez was 1 for 3 in his return from a right knee injury.

Peralta gave up six runs and struck out five with two walks over six innings.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (6-4, 3.96 ERA) starts against RHP Christian Scott (2-0, 2.50) in the middle game of the series Wednesday night.

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