Buffalo Sabres hire longtime former player Milan Lucic as a pro scout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former NHL player Milan Lucic has gone from being a one-time Buffalo Sabres’ antagonist to landing…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former NHL player Milan Lucic has gone from being a one-time Buffalo Sabres’ antagonist to landing a job as a pro scout, the team announced as part of a series of hirings and promotions on Tuesday.

Lucic joins the Sabres weeks after announcing his retirement in ending a 17-year NHL career. The 38-year-old spent his first eight seasons with Boston, where Lucic won a Stanley Cup in 2011.

And it was with the Bruins where Lucic drew the ire of the Atlantic Division-rival Sabres and their fans. He was particularly vilified for bowling over Sabres goalie Ryan Miller during a game in Boston in November 2011.

Miller missed several weeks with a neck injury and, following the game, called the 240-pound Lucic as “gutless,” for hitting a player 50 pounds lighter. Meantime, Sabres players were criticized for not stepping in to defend their star goalie.

In the fall of 2023, Lucic was charged with suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, when he was under contract with the Bruins. He took a leave of absence, and the team said he would remain on it after prosecutors dropped the charge in early 2024 when his wife invoked marital privilege.

He attempted a return to hockey last season, agreeing to a professional tryout with the American Hockey League’s Springfield Thunderbirds. It was terminated in November, leading Lucic to retire.

The Sabres announced their front office additions made under first-year Buffalo general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

Buffalo pro scout Stacy Roest was promoted to director of player personnel and GM of the Sabres minor league affiliate in Rochester.

Sabres development coach and former player Tim Kennedy was promoted to director of player development. He will be joined by Derek Dorsett, who was hired as a forward development coach.

Former NHL player Jarkko Ruutu takes over as the team’s European development coach, and rejoins Kekalainen after the two previously worked together in Columbus.

Neil Komadoski was hired as assistant director of pro scouting, following 16 seasons working in a scouting role for the Vancouver Canucks.

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