Brewers aim to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Braves

Milwaukee Brewers (45-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-27, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (45-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-3, 4.88 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (5-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -134, Brewers +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 48-27 record overall and a 24-13 record in home games. The Braves have hit 100 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 20-14 record on the road and a 45-29 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Harris II has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 RBIs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11 for 39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 11 home runs, 49 walks and 46 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13 for 43 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Sproat: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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