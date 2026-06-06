Brewers acquire Joel Kuhnel from A’s as Brian Fitzpatrick becomes 8th pitcher on injured list

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Joel Kuhnel was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Athletics on Saturday for cash after…

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Joel Kuhnel was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Athletics on Saturday for cash after Brian Fitzpatrick became their eighth pitcher on the injured list.

Fitzpatrick was placed on the 15-day, IL a day after he hurt his left elbow after throwing one warmup pitch in the seventh inning against Colorado.

“He’s got a strain of the UCL,” manager Pat Murphy said. “We’re going to get another opinion on it to see if we’re just going to rehab or if he has to get another Tommy John. We want to get our doctor’s hands on him. Rehab it right now.”

Kuhnel, 31, had a 4.21 ERA and four saves in 25 games in his first season with the A’s, who designated him for assignment on Friday.

Kuhnel was on the Brewers major league roster twice in 2024 but did not appear in a game. He is 5-5 with a 5.51 ERA in 107 games for Cincinnati (2019-20, 2022-23), Houston (2023-24), Tampa Bay (2024) and the Athletics (2026).

Right-hander Quinn Priester, sidelined by right thoracic outlet syndrome, was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day IL.

Left-handers DL Hall (left pectoral strain), Rob Zastryzny (left traspezius strain), Jared Keonig (left elbow sprain) and Angel Zerpa (left forearm tightness) also are on the injured list along with right-hander Brandon Woodruff (right shoulder inflammation) and Logan Henderson (lower back strain).

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