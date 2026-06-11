Breanna Stewart’s double-double, Satou Sabally’s 5 3-pointers help Liberty beat Dream 104-90

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Satou Sabally also scored 19…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Satou Sabally also scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers, and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 104-90 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Sabally made five of her six 3-point attempts and Jonquel Jones added four to help New York go 16 of 31 from long distance. Sabally’s fifth 3-pointer gave the Liberty a 91-73 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

New York shot 54% overall and finished with five players scoring at least 16 points in a game for the first time in franchise history.

Jones finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for New York (9-4). Marine Johannes added 17 points and passed Cappie Pondexter (236) for the sixth-most made 3-pointers in franchise history. Pauline Astier scored 16.

Angel Reese led Atlanta (8-4) with 25 points and nine rebounds. Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and made five of 13 3-pointers, becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to make 400 career 3s, reaching the mark in just 147 games. Allisha Gray added 18 points.

Astier banked in a halfcourt shot just before the halftime buzzer to give New York a 51-44 lead.

The Dream finished 9 of 29 (31%) from 3-point range and 15 of 27 (56%) at the foul line.

Up next

Liberty: Return home to play Washington on Sunday.

Dream: Play at Toronto on Sunday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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