Breanna Stewart scores 28, Han Xu makes 1st career WNBA start, and the Liberty beat the Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, including a key putback with 24.8 seconds left, Han Xu had…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, including a key putback with 24.8 seconds left, Han Xu had 14 points in her first career WNBA start, and the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 89-80 on Monday night.

Xu started in place of Jonquel Jones, who was a late scratch because of an illness. Jones, who spent six years with the Sun before coming to New York in 2023, had her No. 35 jersey retired by Connecticut before the game.

Connecticut got within 85-80 with 45.9 seconds remaining — the closest the Sun had been in the fourth quarter. Then, Pauline Astier drove into the lane at the other end for a layup attempt that didn’t hit the rim, but Stewart got the offensive rebound and putback.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 11 points off the bench for New York (8-4), which has won five straight games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards each scored 15 points — both season highs — for Connecticut (2-11), which has lost three straight games. Saniya Rivers scored 12 and Diamond Miller had 10.

FEVER 78, MYSTICS 76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left gave Indiana a victory over Washington.

Washington rallied from a 17-point deficit and led by one after Sonia Citron’s two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining, but after a timeout, Clark caught a crosscourt pass and was all alone after Cotie McMahon went for the steal and missed.

From just in front of the logo on the left wing, Clark’s shot hit nothing but net. After Washington advanced the ball to midcourt, Aliyah Boston broke up the inbound pass and the Fever held on.

Clark finished with 19 points. She scored 10 in the first quarter, and although she picked up her third foul in the second, Indiana made it to halftime with a 43-29 lead. A four-point play by Clark pushed the advantage to 17 in the third.

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