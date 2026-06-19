Braves come into matchup with the Brewers on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (45-27, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-27, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:15…

Milwaukee Brewers (45-27, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (8-2, 1.34 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (5-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -188, Braves +152; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Milwaukee Brewers as losers of three straight games.

Atlanta has a 22-13 record at home and a 46-27 record overall. The Braves have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.41.

Milwaukee is 45-27 overall and 20-12 in road games. The Brewers have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .340.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 10 for 32 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jake Bauers has 12 doubles and 13 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 17 for 46 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (back), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Sproat: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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