Boston and Clark power Fever past Sky 114-106 in overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 32 points and 10 assists, and…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 32 points and 10 assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 114-106 in overtime on Thursday night.

Indiana had its lead trimmed to 96-93 with 18.9 seconds left in regulation before Clark made two free throws for a five-point lead. But the Fever turned it over on an inbounds pass with 5.1 seconds left and Skylar Diggins tied it at 98 on a long 3-pointer.

Boston made a jumper from the free-throw line to give the Fever a 106-101 lead in overtime and Kelsey Mitchell added a fast-break layup on their next possession for a seven-point lead.

Sydney Taylor pulled Chicago within 109-106 with 24.1 seconds left in overtime, but Boston sealed it with two free throws.

Chicago was 1 for 8 from the field in overtime.

Mitchell finished 19 points and Lexie Hull scored 11 for Indiana (7-5). The Fever made their first 23 free-throw attempts before their first miss with 46 seconds left in overtime. Clark went 15 of 15 from the line.

Taylor led Chicago (4-9) with 30 points and Diggins added 21. Jacy Sheldon, Azura Stevens and Kamilla Cardoso each scored 10. Taylor made nine of her first 10 shots, including all three 3-pointers, through three quarters. Cardoso fouled out with 3:40 remaining in regulation.

LIBERTY 104, DREAM 90

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Satou Sabally also scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers, and New York beat Atlanta for its sixth straight victory.

Sabally made five of her six 3-point attempts and Jonquel Jones added four to help New York go 16 of 31 from long distance. Sabally’s fifth 3-pointer gave the Liberty a 91-73 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

New York shot 54% overall and finished with five players scoring at least 16 points in a game for the first time in franchise history.

Jones finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for New York (9-4). Marine Johannes added 17 points and passed Cappie Pondexter (236) for the sixth-most made 3-pointers in franchise history. Pauline Astier scored 16.

Angel Reese led Atlanta (8-4) with 25 points and nine rebounds. Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and made five of 13 3-pointers, becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to make 400 career 3s, reaching the mark in just 147 games. Allisha Gray added 18 points.

WINGS 85, MERCURY 70

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 31 points, Jessica Shepard had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Dallas beat Phoenix.

Bueckers scored 24 points in the first half on 11-of-14 shooting, capped by a 3-pointer with 54.2 seconds left to give the Wings a 45-33 lead. Dallas also outscored Phoenix 25-16 in the third quarter.

Dallas, which led by as many as 22 points, had its lead cut to 80-70 with 1:28 left after sitting Bueckers with a big lead. But Phoenix was called for an offensive foul on its next possession and Li Yueru completed a three-point play with 42.5 seconds remaining for a 13-point lead to seal it.

Bueckers, who also had six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes, recorded the 17th 30-point game in the WNBA this season. The 30-point performance was the third of her career and first since setting the rookie scoring record last August.

Azzi Fudd also scored 17 for Dallas (8-4). Shepard secured her 26th career double-double and seventh of the season.

Lexi Held led Phoenix (4-10) with 17 points. Kahleah Copper was 3 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points. Alyssa Thomas had six points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

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