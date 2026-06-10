Bolte hits 1st MLB homer and A’s go deep 5 more times in Las Vegas for 7-5 win over Brewers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henry Bolte hit his first career home run and the Athletics went deep five more times…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henry Bolte hit his first career home run and the Athletics went deep five more times Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark on the way to a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Called up May 13 from the minors, Bolte connected on a 1-1 changeup from Robert Gasser and sent it 446 feet to right-center field to give the A’s a 3-2 lead in the second inning.

Tyler Soderstrom snapped a 3-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth, and the A’s also got solo shots from Nick Kurtz, Jonah Heim and Zack Gelof.

Each member of that trio homered Monday night, too, as the A’s launched seven longballs at the home of their Triple-A affiliate in a wild 15-14 loss to Milwaukee that took 12 innings to decide.

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