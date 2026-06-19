Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber rejoins team, nearing a return to action, manager says

CHICAGO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber rejoined the team on Friday and could be activated from the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber rejoined the team on Friday and could be activated from the injured list in the next few days, manager John Schneider said.

Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, hasn’t pitched this season. He was placed on the 15-day injured list in March with elbow inflammation and later transferred to the 60-day IL.

The 31-year-old Bieber just completed a five-game rehab stint with a start for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. Bieber allowed five runs and 11 baserunners in five-plus innings, throwing 80 pitches with his velocity reaching 93 mph.

After joining the team in Chicago, Bieber is to throw a side session at Wrigley Field on Saturday and could be activated shortly afterward, possibly rejoining Toronto’s depleted rotation on Monday.

“He’s here. He’s feeling good,” Schneider said. “After the side tomorrow, we’ll figure out a a plan for him.”

Schneider said Saturday’s session was to address “some housekeeping stuff really, just make sure you’re feeling good. All signs point towards he’ll be ready to go.”

Toronto acquired Bieber from Cleveland at last year’s trade deadline. The two-time All-Star went 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven regular-season starts for the Blue Jays after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Bieber then went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five postseason games as AL champion Toronto advanced to Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He exercised his $16 million player option in the offseason to remain with the Blue Jays rather than explore free agency.

Bieber was transferred to the 60-day injured list on April 13 when Toronto acquired infielder Lenyn Sosa in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Jordan Rich and future considerations.

In a roster move on Friday, the Blue Jays recalled left-hander Brendon Little from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander Chad Dallas to the farm club. Little was available against the Cubs.

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