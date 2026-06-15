Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus & Free Pick for All MLB + World Cup Entries Monday

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The Betr promo code WTOP (get started here) provides all new users with a $200 bonus and free pick to use on all MLB and World Cup entries today.







Latest Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 Bonus Monday

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 15th, 2026

Before you dive into today’s lines, it is important to note the specific age requirements depending on your location. For example, if you are planning to back the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks (36-35) or the visiting Los Angeles Angels (29-43) out in Phoenix, players in Arizona must be 21 or older to participate. Check the table above for complete details on how to activate your $200 bonus.

Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in managing risk, and the current Betr welcome offer allows new players to claim two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. This promotion is strictly reserved for “new Betr customers” who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

By utilizing promo code WTOP, your first two entries—capped at $100 each—are protected. If either of those initial predictions falls short, Betr refunds the entry amount in bonus credits, giving you a second chance to find value on the board. You can immediately apply this $200 value to tonight’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you construct an entry around the Tampa Bay Rays (40-27) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26), or you prefer to focus on the Angels and Diamondbacks, these no-sweat entries provide essential flexibility.

How to Use Your Betr Bonus Tonight

Before you lock in your daily predictions, checking the underlying metrics and recent player trends is the best way to utilize your no-sweat entries. Below is a look at the hits and strikeouts props for ten of the biggest stars taking the field in the marquee matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Player Hits Strikeouts Eric Lauer N/A 3.5 Nick Martinez N/A 3.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Kyle Tucker 0.5 N/A Max Muncy 0.5 N/A Yandy Díaz 1.5 N/A Junior Caminero 1.5 N/A Jonathan Aranda 0.5 N/A

If you are constructing your Betr picks for tonight, the data paints a very clear picture for several of these stars.

Starting on the mound, both starting pitchers face a strikeout line of 3.5. The recent performance metrics strongly point to the over for Dodgers starter Eric Lauer. We’ve seen time and time again that volume is king, and Lauer has consistently cleared the 3.5 strikeout mark, doing so in 11 of his last 13 outings (an 85% hit rate) while averaging 4.9 strikeouts per game during that span. On the opposing side, Rays starter Nick Martinez also leans toward the over, having recorded four or more strikeouts in four of his last six regular-season starts.

At the plate, Mookie Betts has a hits line set at 0.5. With Betts recording a hit in three of his last four contests, the trends suggest taking the over. Conversely, if you are looking for highly correlated unders to pair together for a potential longshot entry, target the 1.5 hits lines. It does stand to reason that Freddie Freeman—who has failed to record multiple hits in five consecutive games—makes for an intriguing under 1.5 hits play. Similarly, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz has stayed under 1.5 hits in 13 of his last 14 games, and Junior Caminero has fallen short of the 1.5 hits threshold in eight straight appearances, pointing firmly toward the under for both Rays sluggers.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Activating this welcome offer and securing your bonus for tonight’s MLB action is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your no-sweat entries and free pick:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account with Betr. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered. This specific code is required to trigger the no-sweat entries on your account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To claim the maximum $200 value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $200 using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. While you do not need to deposit the full $200 when signing up, doing so is necessary to realize the full offer of the promotion and activate both of your $100 max tokens along with your free pick. Build Your Entries: Once your account is funded and the promo code is applied, your first two entries (capped at $100 each) are officially protected.

By following these activation details, you can lock in your bonus and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a second chance on your opening MLB prop predictions.