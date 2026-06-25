Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for USA-Turkey, World Cup, MLB Picks

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Sign up using the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a $200 bonus via two $100 no-sweat entries. This offer can be used on all MLB and World Cup entries today, with this link here getting you started.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus + Free Pick

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 25th, 2026

Eligible new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state can unlock a premium welcome bonus designed to mitigate early risk. By claiming this promotion, you receive two separate no-sweat entries totaling $200 in maximum value. If your first or second entry misses the mark, Betr steps in to refund your entry fee up to $100 per entry, providing a valuable safety net as you navigate the platform for the first time.

This $200 buffer is perfectly timed for an intriguing MLB slate. You can build your entries by projecting player performances in the AL East rivalry clash, where Cam Schlittler and the 48-31 New York Yankees take on Connelly Early and the 32-46 Boston Red Sox. Alternatively, apply your no-sweat entries to the National League matchup as Matthew Boyd takes the mound for the 43-37 Chicago Cubs against Freddy Peralta and the 34-46 New York Mets. No matter which game you target, the Betr welcome offer ensures your first swings at the plate come with built-in protection.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

Building your entries on Betr requires finding mathematical value on the board. Below is a snapshot of some of the top player props available for tonight’s Yankees vs. Red Sox and Cubs vs. Mets matchups:

Player Hits Strikeouts Freddy Peralta N/A 5.5 Cam Schlittler N/A 6.5 Seiya Suzuki 0.5 N/A Francisco Alvarez 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Ian Happ O/U 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger O/U 0.5 N/A

When utilizing your no-sweat entries, the data reveals several compelling angles. New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is posted with a strikeout line of 5.5. Despite his historical success against the Cubs, Peralta has been exceptionally cold overall, failing to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in five straight outings and averaging just 2.8 per game during that stretch.

On the offensive side, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is primed to record a hit today. Alvarez is thriving in home games, exceeding 0.5 hits in eight of his last nine matchups in New York, and comes into tonight riding a flawless six-game hit streak specifically against Chicago.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki presents another strong candidate. Suzuki has been a remarkably consistent contact hitter, securing at least one hit in an incredible 26 of his last 30 games. Conversely, Mets infielder Marcus Semien has been struggling at the plate. Semien has failed to exceed 0.5 hits in four of his last five games.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To unlock this exclusive offer ahead of tonight’s MLB slate, you must use the promo code WTOP during registration.

First, navigate to the Betr platform and create your new account. You will need to register by providing standard personal information—such as your name, address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you reside in a participating state. Successfully creating and verifying your account with the promo code will automatically trigger your no-sweat entries.

Next, you will need to fund your account. To claim the absolute full value of the bonus, which includes the two $100 maximum no-sweat tokens and your complimentary free pick, you must deposit at least $200 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. While you do not need to deposit the full $200 when initially signing up, you will need to do so to realize the maximum matched value of the promotion before locking in your baseball entries.