Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Entries

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Betr promo code WTOP and secure two no-sweat entries up to $200 along with a free pick. Click here to start the registration process.

Baseball fans have a handful of great matchups to choose from on Thursday night. Not to mention, there are other options in the World Cup, NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final throughout the week. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this Betr promo.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On June 11, 2026

The Betr welcome offer allows users to build entries with an excellent safety net, giving you two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. If either of your initial entries doesn’t pan out, Betr will refund your entry fee in Betr Bucks, matching the original amount up to $100 per entry. This provides peace of mind whether you are picking projections for the 43-25 Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates or backing the 45-23 Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox.

Please note that this offer is strictly available to new Betr customers. To claim your $200 in no-sweat entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state at the time of sign-up.

MLB DFS Projections

Whether you are looking to back the hitters or the starting pitchers, the Betr app has plenty of daily fantasy sports markets to build your no-sweat entries. Below is a look at the consensus projections for some of the biggest stars in the league:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 1.5 N/A Marcell Ozuna 1.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi 0.5 N/A Mitch Keller N/A 4.5 Justin Wrobleski N/A 4.5

With several star-studded matchups on the slate, there are intriguing angles to consider for your DFS entries. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman lead a potent Dodgers lineup against Pittsburgh. The market projections set a lofty 1.5 hits mark for Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman. The baseline data points toward the under for these totals, but finding value in their over projections could yield high multipliers if they string together multi-hit performances.

On the other side of the diamond, Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds presents a strong statistical probability to record at least one hit, with his projection set at 0.5. If you are building an entry, Reynolds is one of the most reliable inclusions on the board.

Whether you are building an entry around international soccer stars, elite goal-scorers on the ice, or marquee hardwood matchups, your no-sweat entries provide flexibility across a wide variety of global sports.

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new account and claiming your bonus is a simple, straightforward process. To activate the welcome offer, promo code WTOP is required during registration. You will need to create and register your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address), which officially triggers your no-sweat entries.

After your account is set up, you will need to deposit funds using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Once your account is funded, you will be ready to submit your entries on the upcoming MLB slate or other options like the World Cup, NBA and NHL. Use these two no-sweat entries and the free pick to hit the ground running.