Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can grab two $100 no-sweat entries and a free pick for the NBA Finals with Betr promo code WTOP. Click here to start the registration process.

If either of your initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. Whether you are targeting player projections for the Knicks and Spurs, this welcome offer gives you a valuable safety net for your first daily fantasy sports picks. Simply sign up as a first-time player to take advantage of this promotion ahead of Friday’s pivotal Game 2 matchup.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers $200 in Total Bonuses

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 5, 2026

The Betr promo code unlocks an exciting welcome offer for fans getting ready for the clash between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. When you sign up, you can make up to two no-sweat entries. If either of your initial entries comes up short, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. In addition to this safety net, new users will also receive a free pick to use on the Knicks-Spurs matchup or any other market on the board.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To qualify for the no-sweat entries and the additional free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates.

Knicks vs. Spurs DFS Projections

With up to $200 in no-sweat entries available from the Betr promo code, you might want to look at the player projections board for the upcoming game. Below are the seven players with the highest point total projections for the matchup.

Player Points Projection Victor Wembanyama 26.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 Mikal Bridges 12.5

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama carries the highest points prop of the slate at 26.5. However, he is averaging 23.3 points per game during the postseason, suggesting the under may be the mathematically safer play based strictly on his recent production.

On the other side of the court, New York’s Jalen Brunson features a 25.5-point prop. Brunson has been an offensive engine for the Knicks, pouring in an impressive 27.1 points per game. Because his playoff average sits higher than his current line, the data points toward taking the over.

Similarly, the statistics favor the over for several key role players. Stephon Castle has a prop of 16.5 points but is currently averaging 19.1 points per game. OG Anunoby is also outperforming his 15.5-point line with a season average of 19.5 points per contest.

Beyond the basketball court, Betr offers an extensive selection of daily fantasy sports markets across other major leagues. If you want to diversify your picks, you can also apply your welcome bonus to the ice or the diamond by building entries with player projections for the latest NHL matchups and MLB games happening this week.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your welcome bonus for the Knicks vs. Spurs game is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your no-sweat entries, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Navigate to the Betr platform to create and register a new account. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP. Claim Your Tokens: Successfully registering with the promo code will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This welcome offer is issued as two separate no-sweat entry tokens, each with a maximum value of $100. Place Your Entries: Use your tokens to make your picks for the New York vs. San Antonio matchup or any other available market. If either of your qualifying entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total.

By following these steps, your account will be fully activated and equipped with a valuable safety net as you dive into the daily fantasy sports action.