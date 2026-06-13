Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP and qualify for two no-sweat entries up to $200, along with a free pick. Click here to start the registration process.

Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on the NBA Finals, World Cup, Stanley Cup Final, MLB or any other sport this week. Betr is unlocking an opportunity for fans to go big with these no-sweat entries.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2026

The Betr promo code unlocks a structured welcome offer designed to give new players immediate value. By claiming this promotion, users receive up to two no-sweat entries. If either of your initial entries falls short, Betr provides a refund of your entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200. As an added bonus to help establish your account, new users will also receive a free pick to use on NBA action.

To take advantage of this offer, you must be classified as a new Betr customer signing up for a first-time account. Additionally, all players must meet their specific jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates.

While the NBA commands plenty of attention, the Betr platform extends well beyond basketball. Users can use their entries and explore daily fantasy markets across a variety of other major sports, including upcoming MLB games, NHL action, and even major international soccer events like the World Cup.

Knicks vs. Spurs DFS Projections

If you are looking to build a no-sweat entry using your welcome bonus, this matchup features plenty of star power. Below are the consensus points props for the top seven highest scorers taking the court:

Player Points Projections Jalen Brunson 27.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 Devin Vassell 13.5

When comparing these totals to season-long statistics, several attractive trends emerge for your Betr entries.

At the top of the board, Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama share the highest point total for the matchup at 27.5. Wembanyama is currently averaging 24.0 points per game, suggesting that playing the “under” might be the statistically safer route. Brunson’s situation operates on a razor-thin margin; he is averaging exactly 27.4 points per game in the playoffs. Because his average falls just below the 27.5 threshold, the data leans slightly toward the under as well.

Conversely, several supporting stars present excellent opportunities to target the “over.” OG Anunoby’s line sits at 17.5 points, but he has been pouring in a robust 20.7 points per game this season.

The backcourt also features significant statistical value. Stephon Castle is averaging 18.7 points per game, comfortably clearing his prop line of 15.5. De’Aaron Fox similarly beats his 15.5 total by averaging 16.0 points per game. Highlighting the over on consistent scorers like Anunoby, Castle, and Fox provides a strong, data-backed strategy when maximizing your Betr promo code for this game.

Getting Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Sign Up: Visit their website to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that the promo code WTOP is entered. This specific code is strictly required to unlock the welcome offer. Trigger the Bonus: Once your account is verified and registered, you will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This offer is structured as two separate no-sweat entry tokens, carrying a maximum value of $100 each. Enjoy the Safety Net: Build your entries for the Knicks vs. Spurs game or any other available market. If either of your eligible entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200.

With your account activated and your no-sweat entries secured, you are fully prepared to lock in your picks for the upcoming basketball action.