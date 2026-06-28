BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get a $150 Promo or $1,500 First Bet for World Cup Knockouts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s face it, handicapping World Cup knockout stage matches is where the real fun begins, and the upcoming Round of 32 clash between South Africa and Canada gives us a golden opportunity to lock in a nice pay day. By using the right BetMGM promo code here ahead of this match, new users can claim a massive welcome offer to build their bankroll.

If you’re betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get a special “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. For those of us in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, we can swing for the fences with a $1,500 first-bet offer, giving us a real chance to chase a bigger payout knowing our initial stake is refunded in bonus bets if it doesn’t hit.

BetMGM Promo Code for World Cup Action This Week

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 28, 2026

$150 Welcome Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

I always tell bettors to maximize their starting capital, and this BetMGM promo code does exactly that. If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you must use the code TOP150. In these states, you are locked into the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion—there is no choice here, but it’s a fantastic deal. Just place a $10 moneyline or qualifying wager on this international showdown, and as long as your bet is a winner, you’ll instantly score $150 in bonus bets.

For the rest of us residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, BetMGM offers an incredibly generous $1,500 first-bet offer using the code TOP1500. I love using this type of offer on high-stakes soccer matches. You can place an opening wager of up to $1,500 on the South Africa vs. Canada matchup. If that initial bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your stake entirely in the form of bonus bets. There is nothing better than getting a second chance to get back into the game!

Odds and Analysis for South Africa-Canada

The FIFA World Cup round of 32 features a highly anticipated knockout stage clash between South Africa and Canada. Scheduled for June 28, 2026, with kickoff set for 3 pm ET, this international showdown will take place in Inglewood, CA. Since this is a single-elimination playoff match, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The winner will advance further into the tournament, keeping their World Cup dreams alive, while the loser goes home.

When handicapping this one, look at the pre-match probabilities: Canada is currently sitting with a 55.6% chance of securing a victory in regulation, compared to just a 17.9% win probability for South Africa. If you think they’ll be tied at the end of normal time, the likelihood of a draw sits at 26.5%. The match will be officiated by main referee Joao Pedro Pinheiro of Portugal.

How to Apply the BetMGM Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the South Africa vs. Canada World Cup match is a straightforward process. We’re all in this together, so just follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and phone number to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the correct promo code for your region. Use promo code TOP150 if you are physically located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other legal sports betting state, use promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Navigate over to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place your qualifying wager on the upcoming clash between South Africa and Canada.

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