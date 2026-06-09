BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Yanks-Guardians, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here and get a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer for MLB games, the Stanley Cup Finals and more.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer Overview

Whether you are evaluating the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians or projecting run-scoring environments for the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Pittsburgh Pirates, optimal bankroll management starts with the right promotional structure.

Here is the breakdown of the current offers for new players looking to leverage today’s slate:

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 9th, 2026 Confirmed By WTOP

Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia are presented with a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, which credits an account with $150 in bonus bets strictly if the initial $10 wager grades as a winner.

For new players residing in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the $1,500 first-bet offer is the standard bonus. This allows bettors to confidently allocate their initial capital, knowing that an unsuccessful first bet is matched with up to $1,500 in bonus bets to preserve their bankroll.

BetMGM MLB Odds Today

Analyzing the odds is the first step in identifying expected value. Here is a look at today’s key MLB games:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline: Phillies -105 / Blue Jays -115 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+155) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-190) Total: 7.5 (Over +100 / Under -120)

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Moneyline: Yankees -118 / Guardians -102 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+125) / Guardians +1.5 (-155) Total: 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline: Dodgers -105 / Pirates -115 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+155) / Pirates +1.5 (-190) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



A marquee American League matchup features the Yankees taking on the Guardians. The data strongly supports New York, with ace Gerrit Cole taking the mound backed by an elite 2.00 ERA and a 0.889 WHIP in three starts since returning from injury, indicating significant run-prevention capability. He is supported by a strong Yankees lineup. They project favorably against Guardians starter Slade Cecconi, whose peripheral metrics have resulted in an inflated 4.92 ERA.

Another statistically intriguing game takes place in Pittsburgh. Pirates phenom Paul Skenes brings a dominant 2.83 ERA and an astronomical 10.54 K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings) rate to the mound. He faces a high-leverage test against a Dodgers lineup anchored by Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, .939 OPS, 35 RBI) and Freddie Freeman (.280 AVG, .838 OPS). Conversely, Eric Lauer brings a highly reliable 2.53 ERA to the bump for Los Angeles, setting the stage for a tightly contested, low-run-environment battle.

Activate Your BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer

Registering and activating your chosen welcome offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructional guidelines to secure your promotional value and prepare for today’s action: