BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Paid Back Bonus for World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here, then use your localized welcome offer to wager on today’s World Cup and MLB slates.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Safety Net Offer

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 16th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Explaining The BetMGM Promo Code Offer

Structuring your initial bets with a promotional offer is a pragmatic way to navigate the variance of the World Cup group stage. The BetMGM bonus code delivers significant utility regardless of which eligible state you are wagering from.

For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion acts as a high-leverage opportunity: if your first $10 bet hits, you receive a $150 bonus in addition to your cash winnings. For bettors in all other eligible states, the $1,500 first-bet offer allows you to make your opening wager with the confidence that, should it lose, your account will be credited with bonus bets equal to your original stake. Both offers present a clear path to maximizing your early World Cup returns.

BetMGM World Cup Tuesday Odds

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage is in full swing, and bettors can deploy the BetMGM bonus code across an exciting slate:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals France vs Senegal 3:00 PM -220 / +350 / +550 O/U 2.5 (-125 / +115) Argentina vs Algeria 9:00 PM -235 / +360 / +575 O/U 2.5 (-105 / -115) Austria vs Jordan 12:00 AM -275 / +400 / +700 O/U 2.5 (-120 / +105)

France vs Senegal Analysis

According to the odds, France enters as a dominant home favorite. Senegal faces an uphill battle against one of the favorites in this tournament. Australian referee Alireza Faghani will officiate this opening-round clash at the 82,500-capacity New York New Jersey Stadium.

Argentina vs Algeria Analysis

Another powerhouse in Argentina profiles as an elite favorite to start their 2026 campaign. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will be the main official for this contest.

Austria vs Jordan Analysis

Austria takes on Jordan and is the heaviest favorite for today. The match will be overseen by Mauritanian referee Beida Dahane.

Diversify Your Action: Today’s MLB Matchups

Beyond the soccer pitch, bettors can also apply their BetMGM welcome offer to today’s Major League Baseball slate. Integrating MLB games into your betting card is a smart way to find distinct statistical edges. Key games on today’s schedule include:

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

Cleveland Guardians vs. Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sign Up With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Getting started with these exclusive welcome offers is a highly streamlined process. To claim your bonus ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup and MLB action, follow these simple steps to activate your preferred promotion:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account with BetMGM here by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, physical address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, input the code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion.

Once your account is set up and your deposit is processed, your qualifying wager can be used on any of the World Cup or MLB matches on the slate. By capitalizing on these welcome offers, you establish a solid foundation for your bankroll.