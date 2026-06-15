BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games, World Cup Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the latest BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here gives you one of two no-brainer welcome offers for today’s loaded World Cup and MLB slates.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer Details

Before analyzing the data behind today’s matchups, review the core details of this offer:

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 15, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The mechanics of your BetMGM promo code depend entirely on your current state. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the welcome promotion operates as a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. By placing a $10 moneyline or player prop wager that successfully cashes, you yield a high-leverage payout of $150 in bonus bets.

For new users located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer. This structure essentially allows you to wager with aggressive sizing right out of the gate, knowing that a loss on your initial bet will be refunded in the form of bonus bets up to $1,500. Both promotions are completely flexible and can be applied to any game on the platform.

BetMGM World Cup Monday Markets

Below are the betting odds for today’s matches. You can apply your BetMGM promo code to any of these markets.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Belgium vs Egypt 3:00 PM -175 / +300 / +450 O/U 2.5 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay 6:00 PM +675 / +333 / -235 O/U 2.5 Islamic Republic of Iran vs New Zealand 9:00 PM -130 / +230 / +400 O/U 2.5

Belgium vs. Egypt

The action begins in the Pacific Northwest as Belgium attempts to secure a vital three points against Egypt. Oddsmakers have positioned Belgium as a significant favorite with -175 moneyline odds.

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Moving to the Miami, Uruguay enters as the heaviest favorite on today’s board. The South American squad has a -235 moneyline price. Saudi Arabia sits as a stark underdog at +625, so a draw or victory would be a significant surprise.

Islamic Republic of Iran vs New Zealand

The final match features the Islamic Republic of Iran against New Zealand. The Islamic Republic of Iran holds the edge with a -130 moneyline. New Zealand (+400) is not as much of a longshot underdog as Saudi Arabia, but the odds paint Iran as a significant favorite.

Alternative Markets: Today’s MLB Games

If you prefer baseball over the World cup, the BetMGM promo code is fully applicable to today’s Major League Baseball slate. The advanced metrics and pitching matchups across today’s games present several high-value betting angles. Key matchups on today’s MLB board include:

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Oakland Athletics

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sign Up With BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Once your account is active, you can immediately utilize the promotion on any World Cup or MLB market on the board. Follow these steps to verify your account and lock in your value: