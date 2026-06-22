BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Iraq-France, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Whether you’re eyeing the powerhouse matchup of France vs. Iraq or even looking to pivot over to the diamond for some daily MLB action, new users can secure a highly lucrative welcome offer using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Depending on where you’re betting from, you’ve got a couple of great options to get started. Register here to unlock a $1,500 first bet or win a $150 bonus.

If you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you must use the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer—there’s no choice, but it’s a great way to lock in some early value. For my fellow bettors in all other participating US states, you unlock a massive $1,500 first-bet offer.

BetMGM Promo Code for World Cup Matches

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 22, 2026

Claim Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

If you’re an aspiring strategist looking to move beyond basic wagers and chase a bigger payout, utilizing this BetMGM promo code is step one. The beauty of this promotion is its total flexibility. You can deploy it across any of the day’s World Cup group stage fixtures—or, if soccer isn’t your main focus today, you can absolutely use this welcome offer on MLB games instead.

Here is exactly how the offers break down by state: If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will claim the special “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promo using code TOP150. Bettors in all other participating states will use code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer, giving you a fantastic safety net if your initial wager doesn’t hit. We’re in this together, so let’s make sure you’re armed with the right code before we look at the board.

Odds for Matches on Monday

Here are the current odds for the featured slate. Let’s see where the value lies:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals France vs. Iraq 5:00 PM -1000 / +1000 / +2200 O/U 3.5 (-118 / -108) Norway vs. Senegal 8:00 PM +115 / +240 / +225 O/U 2.5 (-115 / -111) Jordan vs. Algeria 11:00 PM +500 / +300 / -189 O/U 2.5 (-111 / -114)

Match Locations

France vs. Iraq: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Norway vs. Senegal: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Jordan vs. Algeria: Santa Clara, CA

France vs. Iraq Analysis

France enters Philadelphia Stadium as an overwhelming favorite, carrying an 88.4% win probability against Iraq’s slim 3.2% chance of pulling off the upset. The BetMGM odds reflect this, juicing the French moneyline all the way up to -1000.

My Strategy: Laying -1000 on the heavy chalk isn’t how we build a sustainable bankroll. Instead, I’m looking at the total. The oddsmakers set the line at a high 3.5 goals, slightly favoring the Over at -118. I’m placing a wager on France to flex their attacking muscle. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can use France as a reliable “key” to anchor a multi-leg parlay, boosting your odds for a much nicer payday.

Norway vs. Senegal Analysis

This 8:00 PM clash in East Rutherford is the handicapper’s dream match of the day—a true toss-up. BetMGM prices Norway at +115 and Senegal right on their heels at +225. The underlying math gives Norway a 43.7% chance to win, Senegal a 28.8% chance, and a juicy 27.5% probability of a draw (+240).

My Strategy: When the margins are this tight, I love hunting for value. The total goals market sits at a standard 2.5, leaning slightly to the Over (-115). But honestly? I’m drawn to that +240 moneyline on the Draw. In tightly contested group stage matches where neither team wants to drop points, a stalemate is a very real chance.

Jordan vs. Algeria Analysis

Closing out our night on the West Coast, Algeria steps onto the pitch as clear -189 favorites over Jordan. With a 62.5% win probability, they are heavily expected to secure three points, while a Jordan victory (+500) carries just a 15.2% likelihood.

My Strategy: The oddsmakers project a grittier, lower-scoring affair here, slightly favoring the Under 2.5 goals at -114. If you’re building out your betting card, taking Algeria on the moneyline at -189 is a solid, straightforward wager to close out the evening on a high note.

How to Sign Up Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Getting into the action is incredibly straightforward. Once you activate your account, you have the freedom to tackle any of these World Cup matches, or even use your offer to play the day’s MLB schedule.

To claim your welcome offer and start betting like a pro, just follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Set up your account here by providing some standard personal details—like your name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to verify you are who you say you are. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: This is the most crucial step! If you’re betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter promo code TOP150 to lock in your “bet $10, get $150 if your bet wins” offer. If you’re in any other participating state, punch in promo code TOP1500 to secure your $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and make a minimum deposit of $10 using online banking, PayPal, or a credit/debit card. Place Your Wager: With your account funded, head to the World Cup soccer markets (or MLB if you prefer the diamond) and place your qualifying bet.

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