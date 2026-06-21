BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Father’s Day MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up a new profile with the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here, you will be rewarded with one of two no-brainer offers in time for all of today’s MLB and World Cup action.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Offer Details

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Bettors looking to optimize their entry into the FIFA World Cup markets can apply the BetMGM promo code to any of the day’s matches. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite like Belgium against IR Iran or analyzing the data for the evening clash between Uruguay and Cape Verde, this welcome offer provides the flexibility to isolate the highest-value wager on the daily slate.

The exact mechanics of the BetMGM welcome offer depend on your geographical location. New users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a conditional “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. For users in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to maximize your initial stake on any of today’s international fixtures.

BetMGM World Cup Sunday Odds

Let’s take a look at the odds for today’s key matchups

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Belgium vs IR Iran 3:00 PM -225 / +350 / +600 O/U 2.5 Uruguay vs Cape Verde 6:00 PM -225 / +320 / +650 O/U 2.5 New Zealand vs Egypt 9:00 PM +425 / +300 / -165 O/U 2.5

Belgium vs. IR Iran Analysis

In this matchup, Belgium enters as a substantial -225 moneyline favorite. Bettors analyzing the total goals market will find BetMGM leaning slightly toward the over at 2.5 goals (-120), suggesting an expectation of offensive output from the favorites.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Analysis

In Miami, Cape Verde finds themselves as clear underdogs (+650) against a dominant Uruguay squad (-225). The consensus total for this game is set at 2.5 goals, with the under heavily favored at -160, pointing toward a methodical, lower-scoring affair.

New Zealand vs. Egypt Analysis

The evening cap shifts the action north to Vancouver, where New Zealand serves as the home team but faces an uphill analytical battle against Egypt. Egypt is a solid road favorite at -165 on the BetMGM moneyline. Odds peg the total at 2.5 goals, leaning heavily toward the under (-135).

Additional Options: Use Your BetMGM Promo Code On Sunday’s MLB Slate

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, the BetMGM promo code can also be deployed on this weekend’s Major League Baseball action. Sunday’s MLB slate offers several high-leverage divisional and cross-league matchups:

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Activate The BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 For Today’s Matches

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined, secure process. To activate the promotion, follow these exact steps:

Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity and legal betting age. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, input the code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once identity verification is complete, navigate to the cashier and process a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods.

Once your account is active and funded, your offer is ready to be deployed. Whether you isolate an edge in the afternoon tilt between Belgium and IR Iran, the evening matchup between Uruguay and Cape Verde, or pivot to the Sunday MLB slate, your promotional value applies to the match of your choice.