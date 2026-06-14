BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus fo World Cup, MLB, UFC Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here, then use a $1,500 safety net or $150 bonus offer for Sunday’s World Cup matches and tonight’s UFC Freedom 250 fight card.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer Details

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 14th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Promo Code Overview: Strategic Entry For Today’s Slate

Activating the BetMGM bonus code grants new players a structured promotional path to attack today’s World Cup matches. Rather than risking standard capital right out of the gate, users can align their initial wagers with this premium welcome offer on any match across the board.

The exact mechanics depend on your geographic location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a specialized bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins offer. From a probability standpoint, this functions as a massive odds boost: if your initial $10 wager cashes, the sportsbook awards an additional $150 in bonus bets. Conversely, users in all other participating US states (excluding New York) can capitalize on the $1,500 first-bet offer, providing substantial initial backing when targeting the World Cup odds board.

Use BetMGM World Cup Promo Code For Sunday Slate

Let’s take a look at the betting odds for today’s matches:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Australia vs Turkiye 12:00 PM +400 / +270 / -145 2.5 Germany vs Curacao 1:00 PM -2000 / +1350 / +4000 O/U 4.5 Netherlands vs Japan 4:00 PM -102 / +260 / +260 O/U 2.5 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador 7:00 PM +250 / +180 / +135 O/U 2.5 Sweden vs Tunisia 10:00 PM -118 / +240 / +333 O/U 2.5

Germany vs. Curacao

Germany represents the most statistically probable winner on the slate. One of the tournament’s top teams open as huge favorites to start their journey. The total is elevated, too, with the Over/Under set at 4.5 goals.

Netherlands vs. Japan

The Netherlands enters as the favorite. However, Japan’s is seen as a live underdog at +260. With the total goals line sitting at 2.5, data-driven bettors should expect a tactical, methodical environment.

Sweden vs. Tunisia

Capping off the schedule, Sweden is favored in a key game against Tunisia. The odds for a draw suggests this match could easily stall in a stalemate, presenting a viable target for bettors hunting for plus-money value.

UFC Freedom 250 Analysis: Expanding Your Betting Portfolio

For sports bettors looking to diversify their portfolios beyond the soccer pitch, upcoming UFC Freedom 250 fight card offers prime opportunities to utilize the BetMGM promotions. Combat sports present a unique data set for handicappers, heavily reliant on striking volume, takedown defense, and historical finish rates. Key bouts on the highly anticipated card include:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje: A clash of elite striking metrics and proven durability inside the octagon.

A clash of elite striking metrics and proven durability inside the octagon. Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane: A fascinating stylistic battle pitting devastating kickboxing power against agile heavyweight footwork.

A fascinating stylistic battle pitting devastating kickboxing power against agile heavyweight footwork. Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi: A bantamweight test measuring distance management and precision striking against well-rounded defensive grappling.

New users can apply their initial wagers to these high-leverage MMA matchups just as effectively as the World Cup slate.

Activate The BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Securing your welcome offer requires following a few structured steps. To activate the BetMGM promo code, proceed through the following process:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You must input verifiable personal data—including your legal name, email address, date of birth, and phone number—to satisfy standard identity verification protocols. Enter the Bonus Code: Input the code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Connect an approved, secure payment method and complete a minimum initial deposit of $10 to officially validate the promotion on your account.

Once these parameters are met, the offer applies to any match on today’s schedule.