BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB, USA-Turkey, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By locking in a BetMGM promo code TOP1500 during registration, new users can take advantage of a premier welcome offer to use across this exciting World Cup schedule. Register here to win a $150 bonus or start with a $1,500 wager.

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will automatically claim a “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo using the code TOP150 (this is the exclusive offer for these states). For new players in all other participating US states, you unlock a massive $1,500 first-bet offer by using the code TOP1500. Whether you want to back the United States, bet the chalk with the Netherlands, or hunt for value in tighter matchups, this offer sets us up for success.

Top BetMGM Promo Code for Soccer Fans

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 25, 2026

Claiming Your Offer for the World Cup

I always tell new bettors that the best way to move beyond simple moneyline bets and start chasing bigger payouts is to start with a strong promotional foundation. This BetMGM welcome offer gives us exactly that.

For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, your path is simple: use the BetMGM promo code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Win $150” promo. You must use this specific offer in those states, meaning if you place a $10 wager and it hits, you secure a nice $150 pay day in bonus bets. For users in all other participating states, apply the code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer, giving you the flexibility to place a larger initial wager with confidence.

Betting Odds for Thursday, June 25th

As teams wrap up the group stage portion of the tournament, we are looking at four compelling international matchups. The schedule is headlined by the United States taking on Turkiye on the West Coast, the Netherlands looking to run up the score on Tunisia, Japan clashing with Sweden, and a gritty battle between Paraguay and Australia. Let’s break down the morning line and see where we can find our edge.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Tunisia vs Netherlands 7:00 PM +2213 / +900 / -943 O/U 3.5 (-101 / -125) Japan vs Sweden 7:00 PM -112 / +244 / +314 O/U 2.5 (-116 / -108) Turkiye vs United States 10:00 PM +276 / +299 / -118 O/U 2.5 (-165 / +132) Paraguay vs Australia 10:00 PM +164 / +125 / +322 O/U 1.5 (-153 / +123)

Turkiye vs United States Analysis

Playing on home soil at Los Angeles Stadium, the United States enters this Round 3 matchup as the clear favorite. When I am handicapping this game, I immediately look at the 51.1% win probability for the US, compared to Turkiye’s 24.9% chance of an upset. The moneyline reflects this at -118.

The bookmakers are expecting goals here—the total is set at 2.5 and heavily juiced to the over at -165. This could be an excellent spot to parlay a United States win with the over if you are looking to maximize your payout.

Signing Up with the BetMGM Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches with us? Activating your promotional opportunity ahead of these World Cup fixtures is incredibly straightforward.

First, you will need to create and register a new account here. During the signup process, you will provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. This is the crucial step: you must enter the correct BetMGM promo code for your region.

Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia: Enter promo code TOP150 to lock in your mandatory “Bet $10, Win $150” offer.

Enter promo code to lock in your mandatory “Bet $10, Win $150” offer. All Other Participating States: Enter promo code TOP1500 to secure your $1,500 first-bet offer.

After creating your account, make a minimum initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Once your account is funded and the promo is activated, you are ready to hit the board.

Whether you are backing the United States on home soil, betting the over on the Netherlands, or playing the draw in the Australia match, you can use your welcome offer to chase that big pay day across any of these thrilling international fixtures.

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