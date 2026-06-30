BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for France-Sweden World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 is bringing us a fantastic matchup between France and Sweden, and there’s nothing better than adding a little extra thrill to the pitch. If you’re a new bettor looking to get off the sidelines, using a BetMGM promo code is the smartest way to build your bankroll. Sign up here to claim a $150 bonus or start with a $1,500 wager.

For those of us playing from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you will grab a “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” offer. Meanwhile, if you’re wagering from any other legal online sports betting state, you can confidently place up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it doesn’t hit. Let’s break down how we can use this soccer showdown to secure a nice payday.

BetMGM Promo Code for France vs. Sweden

Before we lock in our wagers for this France vs. Sweden knockout game, review the table below to ensure you maximize your sign-up offer based on your current state. As savvy punters, we never leave value on the table.

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All Other States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All Other States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 30, 2026

Unlocking Your Welcome Offer

As bettors, we always want to maximize our edge. For this highly anticipated World Cup clash, the latest BetMGM promo code hooks you up depending on where you’re putting your action down.

If you are registering a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” promotion—there is no other choice for these states, but it’s an incredible value. Just sign up, make your first deposit, and place a $10 moneyline or prop bet on the match. If your chosen wager wins, BetMGM rewards you with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings.

For my friends located in all other participating legal sports betting states, you get access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. Place your initial wager (up to $1,500) on any available France vs. Sweden market. If your handicapping is slightly off and the bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire original stake in bonus bets so we can keep firing away at the rest of the tournament.

Odds and Analysis for France vs. Sweden

We’ve got a thrilling knockout stage battle on our hands as France takes on Sweden in the Round of 32. This do-or-die matchup goes down on June 30 at 5 pm ET. It’s win or go home from here on out—the winner advances deeper into the tournament, while the losing nation packs their bags.

Bet Type France Draw Sweden Moneyline -325 +500 +725 Total Goals Over 3.5 (+115) — Under 3.5 (-145)

Right now, models give France a dominant 74.8% chance of winning this match in regulation. Sweden is stepping onto the pitch as a massive underdog with just a 10% probability of pulling off the upset, while a draw at the end of 90 minutes sits at 15.2%.

Steps for Using the BetMGM Promo Code

I’m placing these bets right alongside you, and getting set up is incredibly easy. Here is exactly how to activate your BetMGM promo code before the opening whistle blows:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You’ll need to drop in your standard details—like your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—so they can verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: If you’re betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, punch in promo code TOP150. For everyone else in participating states, use promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and fund your bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Pull up the FIFA World Cup soccer odds and lock in your qualifying initial wager on France vs. Sweden.

If you used TOP150 and your $10 moneyline or prop bet cashes, enjoy your $150 in bonus bets. If you rolled with TOP1500 and your first bet up to $1,500 doesn’t quite get there, BetMGM will refund your stake entirely in bonus bets, keeping us in the game for the next round.

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