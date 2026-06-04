BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Scores $1,500 Knicks-Spurs Game 2, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock one of two welcome offers for Knicks-Spurs Game 2 or MLB action when you sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer Details

Whether you are backing the San Antonio Spurs on their home court or analyzing a play on the New York Knicks, new users can take advantage of these welcome offers to optimize their entry into the market. Here is a breakdown of the available promos depending on your geographic location:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 4, 2026 Promotion Confirmed By WTOP

The latest BetMGM bonus code unlocks two distinct, high-value welcome offers depending on your location. If you are wagering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, applying the code yields a unique “Bet $10, Get $150” proposition. By placing a $10 qualifying wager on this Knicks-Spurs clash, a winning ticket returns both standard cash payouts and $150 in bonus bets, effectively boosting the expected return of your initial play.

For new users residing in all other eligible U.S. states (excluding New York), BetMGM provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. From an analytical perspective, this allows bettors to take a calculated risk on their initial wager. If your first bet on the Knicks or Spurs loses, your stake is fully refunded up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This secondary layer of security ensures you retain betting capital to deploy across the remainder of the postseason.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code On Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-102) -5.5 (-118) Moneyline +185 -225 Total Points Over 214.5 (-115) Under 214.5 (-105)

The San Antonio Spurs enter Game 2 as 5.5-point home favorites despite dropping the series opener. Bettors analyzing the spread must account for the Knicks’ recent efficiency; New York is a flawless 5-0 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games. They are currently on a 12-game winning streak, which is one of the most dominant stretches in NBA Playoff history.

Evaluating the total requires a look at the underlying defensive metrics. Both rosters are anchored by elite defensive ratings. The Knicks boast a 101.3 defensive rating, allowing just 100.2 points per game across 15 playoff contests, paired with a stellar +19.1 net rating. The Spurs present a similarly stout profile, yielding 105 points per game over 19 postseason appearances with a 102.1 defensive rating. Given these data points, it is mathematically logical that the under has been a dominant trend in specific splits: the over has hit in only one of the Knicks’ last seven games against top-10 scoring defenses, and just one of the Spurs’ last six home games against elite defensive units.

However, situational trends slightly complicate the handicap. San Antonio has trended toward high-scoring playoff environments overall, cashing the over in 10 of their last 13 postseason games. Conversely, the market heavily favors the under when examining role-specific splits; the over has hit in just one of the Knicks’ last seven games as an underdog, and only one of the Spurs’ last four games as a favorite.

Alternative Markets: Stanley Cup Finals & Today’s MLB Games

If the NBA Finals do not align with your specific betting model, the BetMGM bonus code can also be deployed across other major active markets. Bettors can allocate their first-bet offer or bonus bets toward the Stanley Cup Finals, leveraging the same underlying promotional value on the ice. Additionally, today’s Major League Baseball slate provides robust opportunities for daily action, including high-profile matchups such as:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves

Analyzing starting pitching metrics and bullpen data in these MLB matchups can provide a lucrative alternative for utilizing your BetMGM sign-up bonus.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing your welcome offer before tip-off requires a systematic approach. Follow these steps to activate the promotion efficiently: