BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for England-Croatia, Any Other Match

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Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 via this link here, to claim a fantastic welcome offer for all World Cup action today. The specific welcome offer depends on your location: new customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus, while users in all other eligible U.S. states have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup June 17 Bonus

Before placing your wagers on today’s exciting international slate, review the table below to find the specific consensus odds, bonus code, and welcome offer available in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

Claim a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or a $150 Bonus for June 17 World Cup Matches

New users registering with the BetMGM bonus code can claim a generous welcome promotion to use on the June 17 slate of FIFA World Cup matches. This offer gives you the flexibility to hunt for longshot value or back heavy favorites on any of the day’s international contests. Whether you are looking to place your qualifying wager on Portugal vs. Congo DR, the highly anticipated clash between England and Croatia, or the evening matchup featuring Ghana vs. Panama, the promotion can be used on any match on the board. The specifics of the BetMGM bonus offer will vary based on your location. New customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of a special “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For users registering in all other participating U.S. states, a massive $1,500 first-bet offer is available to help kick off your World Cup betting portfolio.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code on June 17 Matches

Today’s FIFA World Cup slate features four compelling Round 1 group stage matches. The action kicks off in the afternoon and continues into the night, headlined by a marquee clash between England and Croatia. Because these are all opening matches for their respective nations, securing early points is critical. We put a lot of stock in how teams handle the pressure of an opening match, which often creates inefficiencies in the betting market.

Here are the current BetMGM odds for every match on today’s schedule:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Portugal vs Congo DR 1:00 PM -357 / +450 / +950 England vs Croatia 4:00 PM -143 / +270 / +380 Ghana vs Panama 7:00 PM +130 / +210 / +220 Uzbekistan vs Colombia 10:00 PM +750 / +360 / -270

England vs. Croatia Analysis

This matchup is the undeniable centerpiece of the June 17 schedule and carries significant implications for future futures prices in the group. England is priced as the -143 favorite on the moneyline with a 55.5% probability of starting their World Cup campaign with a victory. However, Croatia comes in as a very live underdog at +380, boasting an 18.5% win probability, while the likelihood of a draw sits at a healthy 26.0%. With crucial group stage points on the line, both squads will be eager to avoid an opening-day defeat. We’ve seen time and time again that experienced midfield play can neutralize pure talent, making the draw a highly attractive value play here.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM is a quick and straightforward process. Once activated, your welcome offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on today’s slate—whether you want to back heavily favored Portugal, seek value with Croatia in their marquee showdown against England, or explore the late-night matchup between Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Follow these simple steps to register your new account and claim your welcome bonus before kickoff:

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit their website to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, email address, date of birth, phone number, and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you apply the correct promo code for your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter bonus code TOP150. New customers in all other participating states must use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or a major credit/debit card) to activate the promotion. Place Your First Bet: Browse the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place your first real-money wager on any of the day’s four exciting matchups.

By following these steps, you will be fully set up to exploit today’s international betting markets with your BetMGM welcome offer securely in hand.