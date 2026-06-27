BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for England, Argentina, Any Match

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Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive a fantastic welcome offer for all Saturday’s World Cup matches, including England and Argentina both taking the pitch. Get started here for a state dependent offer.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Bonus Saturday

Before we dive into the consensus odds and pinpoint the sharpest angles for the June 27 action, you need to know exactly which welcome offer applies to your location. Keep in mind, there is no choice between these offers—your state dictates the exact promotion and code you must use:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 (if your bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 27th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

The latest BetMGM bonus code sets up new customers with a tailored welcome offer based exclusively on their state. We put a lot of stock in finding promotions that align with your betting strategy, and this one delivers. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, signing up with the code TOP150 gives you a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion.

If you are located in any other participating U.S. state, you will instead utilize the code TOP1500 to take advantage of a $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promo, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. Best of all, once activated, you can deploy either of these offers on any of the day’s World Cup matches, whether you want to back heavy favorites or take a swing on a longshot.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus For June 27 Matches

Before it’s time to seriously analyze the futures prices for the knockout rounds, we have a pivotal Round 3 group stage slate to attack. This action-packed schedule features six international matchups, blending lopsided contests involving global powerhouses like England and Argentina with incredibly tight, hard-to-handicap clashes like Colombia taking on Portugal.

Here are the current odds for every match on the upcoming slate:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Panama vs England 5:00 PM +1600 / +700 / -649 O/U 3.5 (+110 / -134) Croatia vs Ghana 5:00 PM -130 / +220 / +490 O/U 2.5 (+136 / -168) Colombia vs Portugal 7:30 PM +310 / +270 / -115 O/U 2.5 (+106 / -130) Congo DR vs Uzbekistan 7:30 PM -130 / +290 / +340 O/U 2.5 (-102 / -118) Jordan vs Argentina 10:00 PM +1500 / +700 / -649 O/U 2.5 (-164 / +134) Algeria vs Austria 10:00 PM +300 / +120 / +190 O/U 1.5 (-172 / +138)

Odds as of June 26, 2026 from BetMGM.

Panama vs England Analysis

With this being a crucial third round of group play, England enters the matchup as massive betting favorites. The moneyline lists the English squad at an incredibly steep -649 to secure the victory, which translates to a commanding 82.1% implied win probability. If you’re looking for a massive longshot, Panama sits at +1600 (a mere 6.0% chance of pulling off the upset). Oddsmakers expect offensive fireworks, pushing the goal total up to 3.5.

Jordan vs Argentina Analysis

The late-night kickoff presents a nearly identical mismatch. Argentina enters as a dominant -649 favorite, giving them an 80.7% win probability against a severely outmatched Jordan squad. Jordan is priced at +1500 on the moneyline, yielding roughly a 6.1% win probability. You have to give a shoutout to the oddsmakers for keeping the total set at a standard 2.5 goals, though the juice is heavily taxed toward the over at -164, indicating they expect Argentina to find the back of the net early and often.

Colombia vs Portugal Analysis

For those seeking genuine betting value on a more balanced matchup, the clash between Colombia and Portugal is where you want to look. Portugal holds the edge with a 51.0% win probability and -115 moneyline odds, but Colombia (+310) remains a highly dangerous underdog with a 22.7% chance to win outright and a 26.3% probability of forcing a draw. There are excellent tactical narratives here for bettors willing to fade the public.

Algeria vs Austria Analysis

The tightest odds on the entire slate belong to the Algeria vs Austria matchup. It does stand to reason that a defensive battle is brewing, considering the match’s total goals line is set at a remarkably low 1.5. The draw is actually favored at +120 on the three-way moneyline, backed by an incredibly high 42.0% draw probability. Austria edges out Algeria slightly in outright win probability (33.8% to 24.2%), making this a prime spot to hunt for nuanced betting angles.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started on the BetMGM platform and claiming your specific welcome offer is a streamlined process. To take advantage of these promotions, you will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, and date of birth.

During registration, it is critical that you input the correct promo code for your state. Eligible new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must enter the bonus code TOP150. Meanwhile, new customers registering in all other participating legal betting states must enter the bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is officially verified, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods to officially activate the offer.

After your initial deposit clears, the promotion is locked in and ready for action. Whether you want to eat the chalk on heavy favorites like England and Argentina, or you prefer playing the analytical edge on a live underdog like Colombia, your activated BetMGM bonus code equips you with the perfect starting point for the June 27 and June 28 international soccer schedule.