BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and unlock a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus offer in time for the opening tip of Game 2 between the Knicks and Spurs tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety OR $150 Bonus

Before placing any wagers on the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, new users should review the mechanics of the current welcome offers at BetMGM Sportsbook. The underlying structure of your bonus depends entirely on your legal betting state. Below is a detailed overview of the available promotions:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 5th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

For new customers physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the platform offers a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To trigger this offer, bettors must register, deposit, and place a $10 moneyline, spread, or player prop bet on the game. If that initial wager wins, BetMGM rewards the account with $150 in bonus bets in addition to the standard cash payout, functioning as an immediate boost to your starting bankroll.

For bettors residing in all other eligible U.S. states (excluding New York), BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion acts as a calculated safety net for your initial wager on this pivotal NBA Finals clash. If your first bet on the New York Knicks or San Antonio Spurs fails to hit, BetMGM refunds the entire original stake—up to a maximum of $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. This structure effectively mitigates early risk, providing a secondary opportunity to deploy capital in the sports betting market.

BetMGM NBA Bonus Code On Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +6.5 (-115) -6.5 (-105) Moneyline +185 -225 Total Points Over 214.5 (-115) Under 214.5 (-105)

Bettors tracking recent performance trends will note that the New York Knicks have been exceptionally reliable against the spread (ATS), posting a flawless 5-0 ATS record over their last five games. However, scoring output in New York Knicks games has leaned heavily toward the under in specific situational spots. The over has only hit in 1 of the New York Knicks’ last 7 games as an underdog, and just 1 of their last 7 matchups against top-10 scoring defenses.

Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have been part of high-scoring affairs throughout the broader postseason, with the over hitting in 10 of their last 13 playoff games. Despite that overarching macro trend, the over has only materialized in 1 of the San Antonio Spurs’ last 4 games as a favorite, and 1 of their last 6 home games against top-10 scoring defenses.

These conflicting total trends align logically when examining the underlying postseason metrics. Both franchises boast elite defensive profiles. The New York Knicks hold an impressive 101.3 defensive rating (allowing just 100.2 opponent points per game) alongside a dominant 18.7 net rating. The San Antonio Spurs counter with a stifling 102.1 defensive rating of their own while generating a 10.7 net rating. Given that the New York Knicks restricted the San Antonio Spurs to a mere 95 points in Game 1, shot efficiency and half-court pacing will be paramount indicators for bettors targeting the totals market in Game 2.

Today’s MLB Games To Target

If you prefer to allocate your welcome bonus toward the diamond rather than the hardwood, the BetMGM bonus code is fully applicable to today’s Major League Baseball slate. Bettors can analyze the data and find edges in several high-profile matchups today, including:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Whether analyzing barrel rates in the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees rivalry or tracking strikeout percentages for the Philadelphia Phillies, the same risk-mitigating welcome offers apply to all MLB betting markets.

Steps To Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your BetMGM promo ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup—or any of today’s Major League Baseball games—requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your welcome offer before tip-off: