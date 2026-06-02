BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus MLB, Stanley Cup, Spurs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can lock in a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus here with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs or this week’s MLB action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB, NBA Finals

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed On June 2nd, 2026 Offer Verified By WTOP

Promo Code Overview: Maximizing Your Initial Wager

BetMGM’s tiered welcome promotions are structured to offer flexibility based on your state of residence. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can get a “Bet $10, Get $150” promo, which yields $150 in bonus bets provided the initial $10 qualifying wager grades as a winner.

For new users in all other participating legal betting states, the $1,500 First Bet Offer is the standard acquisition promo. By placing an initial wager up to $1,500, users minimize early-variance risk. If the initial bet fails to hit, the wagered amount is returned entirely in bonus bets, providing a secondary window to capture value in the betting markets.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

Before locking in your BetMGM bonus code, it is critical to analyze the current market pricing for today’s MLB schedule. Here are the moneylines, runlines, and totals for the primary matchups:

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Moneyline: Yankees -250 | Guardians +200 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (-118) | Guardians +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline: Rangers -110 | Cardinals -110 Runline: Rangers -1.5 (+150) | Cardinals +1.5 (-185) Total: 7 (Over -110 | Under -110)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline: Dodgers -120 | Diamondbacks +100 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+135) | Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 (Over -102 | Under -118)



Matchups To Watch: Data-Driven Angles

The Guardians vs. Yankees game at Yankee Stadium is the most heavily skewed market on the board, with New York positioned as substantial home favorites. The underlying metrics explain this pricing: Aaron Judge continues to anchor the Yankees’ production, entering the contest with 17 home runs, a .248 batting average, and an elite .908 OPS. Conversely, Cleveland will rely on José Ramírez—who provides a solid counterweight with 8 home runs and 29 RBIs.

Out west, the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field projects a high run expectancy, evidenced by the 9.5-run total. Shohei Ohtani is producing elite contact metrics for Los Angeles, maintaining a .289 batting average alongside 10 home runs and a .909 OPS. Arizona counters with Corbin Carroll, who profiles as a dual-threat asset, currently hitting .286 with 7 home runs and 7 stolen bases.

NBA Finals Game 1: Knicks vs. Spurs

While the MLB regular season provides a high volume of daily data points, bettors can also diversify their exposure by looking to the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. The mechanics of the BetMGM welcome offer remain identical across sports, meaning users can just as easily apply their bonus code to Game 1 tomorrow night.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing this promotional value is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your offer before the first pitch or tip-off: