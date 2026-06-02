BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus MLB, Stanley Cup, Spurs-Knicks

New users can lock in a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus here with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs or this week’s MLB action.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB, NBA Finals
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promo Confirmed On
|June 2nd, 2026
|Offer Verified By
|WTOP
Promo Code Overview: Maximizing Your Initial Wager
BetMGM’s tiered welcome promotions are structured to offer flexibility based on your state of residence. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can get a “Bet $10, Get $150” promo, which yields $150 in bonus bets provided the initial $10 qualifying wager grades as a winner.
For new users in all other participating legal betting states, the $1,500 First Bet Offer is the standard acquisition promo. By placing an initial wager up to $1,500, users minimize early-variance risk. If the initial bet fails to hit, the wagered amount is returned entirely in bonus bets, providing a secondary window to capture value in the betting markets.
Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today
Before locking in your BetMGM bonus code, it is critical to analyze the current market pricing for today’s MLB schedule. Here are the moneylines, runlines, and totals for the primary matchups:
- Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
- Moneyline: Yankees -250 | Guardians +200
- Runline: Yankees -1.5 (-118) | Guardians +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 7.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)
- Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Moneyline: Rangers -110 | Cardinals -110
- Runline: Rangers -1.5 (+150) | Cardinals +1.5 (-185)
- Total: 7 (Over -110 | Under -110)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Moneyline: Dodgers -120 | Diamondbacks +100
- Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+135) | Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 9.5 (Over -102 | Under -118)
Matchups To Watch: Data-Driven Angles
The Guardians vs. Yankees game at Yankee Stadium is the most heavily skewed market on the board, with New York positioned as substantial home favorites. The underlying metrics explain this pricing: Aaron Judge continues to anchor the Yankees’ production, entering the contest with 17 home runs, a .248 batting average, and an elite .908 OPS. Conversely, Cleveland will rely on José Ramírez—who provides a solid counterweight with 8 home runs and 29 RBIs.
Out west, the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field projects a high run expectancy, evidenced by the 9.5-run total. Shohei Ohtani is producing elite contact metrics for Los Angeles, maintaining a .289 batting average alongside 10 home runs and a .909 OPS. Arizona counters with Corbin Carroll, who profiles as a dual-threat asset, currently hitting .286 with 7 home runs and 7 stolen bases.
NBA Finals Game 1: Knicks vs. Spurs
While the MLB regular season provides a high volume of daily data points, bettors can also diversify their exposure by looking to the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. The mechanics of the BetMGM welcome offer remain identical across sports, meaning users can just as easily apply their bonus code to Game 1 tomorrow night.
Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer
Securing this promotional value is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your offer before the first pitch or tip-off:
- Create an Account: Click here and register by providing standard identity-verification data, including your full name, date of birth, email address, physical address, and the last four digits of your SSN.
- Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the specific bonus code TOP1500 to automatically secure the offer you qualify for.
- Make a Deposit: Access the cashier interface and fund your account. A minimum deposit of $10 is required via a secure payment gateway (such as online banking, PayPal, or a major credit/debit card) to validate the promotion.
- Place Your First Bet: With your bankroll funded and the promo code successfully applied, navigate to today’s MLB or NBA slate and execute your qualifying wager to finalize the activation process.