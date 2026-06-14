BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for World Cup + UFC White House Fights

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New users can utilize the latest BetMGM bonus code to claim a premium welcome offer just in time for the June 14 World Cup matches. The specific offer depends on your location, but it guarantees you start your betting journey with a serious advantage. Register here to get a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer.
Customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer, while bettors in all other participating US states unlock a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. With multiple World Cup games on today’s schedule—including a fantastic clash between Netherlands and Japan—this promotion gives us a real chance to swing for the fences. And if soccer isn’t your only play today, you can even use this offer to wager on the highly anticipated UFC White House event.
BetMGM Bonus Code for World Cup Action
Before we start handicapping today’s exciting World Cup matchups, let’s look at the exact welcome promotions available in your region. I always make sure my bankroll is optimized before I place a single wager, and you should too.
BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
TOP150
New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Bet $10 Get $150 if your bet wins
BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY)
TOP1500
New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
$1,500 First Bet Offer
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Claim Your BetMGM Bonus Code Today
As the tournament’s group stage heats up, this is where we start separating the casual fans from the savvy punters. Activating the BetMGM bonus code gives you the leverage you need to confidently attack the June 14 slate. Whether you want to back the Netherlands on the moneyline, build a parlay around Ivory Coast and Ecuador, or even pivot to the octagon for the UFC White House card, this welcome offer is incredibly flexible.
Here is the breakdown so we are all on the same page: Users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the bonus code TOP150 to claim their mandatory “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Meanwhile, new users in all other participating US states should use the bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer. This gives you an excellent opportunity to make a substantial initial wager on your favorite market, knowing you have a premium promotion in your back pocket.
Betting Lines for Sunday Matches
The group stage continues today with a highly anticipated Round 1 slate featuring a trio of compelling international matchups. We can take advantage of our BetMGM bonus code across an action-packed evening that stretches from a late-afternoon clash in Texas to a primetime showdown in Mexico. With crucial early-tournament points on the line, we’re looking at a tight, gritty contest between Ivory Coast and Ecuador, while Netherlands and Sweden both step onto the pitch looking to capitalize on their roles as moneyline favorites against Japan and Tunisia.
Match
Kickoff (ET)
Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away)
Total Goals
Netherlands vs Japan
4:00 PM
+107 / +233 / +260
O/U 2.5 (+107 / -129)
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
7:00 PM
+227 / +183 / +153
O/U 1.5 (-159 / +129)
Sweden vs Tunisia
10:00 PM
-110 / +233 / +327
O/U 2.5 (+116 / -144)
Odds as of June 14, 2026 at 18:43 UTC from consensus.Today’s World Cup Venues:
Netherlands vs Japan: Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX)
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Philadelphia Stadium (Philadelphia, PA)
Sweden vs Tunisia: Estadio Monterrey (Guadalupe, Mexico)
(Note: Official broadcast and streaming networks for today’s matches are currently unavailable.)
Netherlands vs Japan Analysis
Our day kicks off at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the Netherlands take on Japan in a crucial opening test. When I’m looking at the morning line for this one, I see the Netherlands positioned as slight favorites at +107 on the 3-way moneyline, backed by an analytical win probability of 46.1%. Japan enters as +260 underdogs with a 26.1% chance of securing an upset, while the draw sits at 27.9%.
Match official Ismail Elfath will be overseeing the action. What catches my eye as a bettor is the total goals line set at 2.5, heavily favoring the Under at -129. The oddsmakers anticipate a tightly contested, low-scoring affair, which makes a 1-0 or 1-1 exact scoreline an appealing, sophisticated wager to consider.
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Analysis
The evening shifts to Philadelphia Stadium as Ivory Coast faces Ecuador in what projects to be the most evenly matched fixture on the board. Finding value in tight games is what we do best. Ecuador carries the slight edge as +153 away favorites, mirroring their 35.6% win probability model.
However, Ivory Coast (+227) has a very real chance with a 30.6% win probability, and the draw (+183) is a highly realistic outcome at 33.8%. Referee Francois Letexier will take charge here. Interestingly, the total goals line is set noticeably lower at 1.5, though the Over is favored at -159. This tells us to expect at least two goals despite the defensive baseline.
Sweden vs Tunisia Analysis
Wrapping up the night’s action at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, Sweden squares off against Tunisia. Sweden is the strongest play on today’s board as -110 moneyline favorites, correlating with a slate-high 48.4% win probability. Conversely, Tunisia faces a steep uphill battle as +327 underdogs, carrying just a 23.7% chance to secure all three points under the watch of referee Yael Falcon Perez. Similar to the Netherlands match, the total goals line sits at 2.5, with the Under favored at -144. If you’re looking for a solid anchor leg for a parlay, Sweden at -110 is a fantastic starting point.
How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code
Getting started with your new sportsbook account is a quick and painless process. I’ve walked through this setup plenty of times, so just follow these simple steps to activate your promotion and get in on the action:
Register for an Account: You’ll need to create your account by downloading the BetMGM app or visiting their desktop site. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, like your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address.
Enter the Bonus Code: This is the most crucial step! During registration, enter the correct code for your location. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. If you are in any other participating US state, use bonus code TOP1500.
Make a Deposit: Once verified, head to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (like online banking, PayPal, or a major credit/debit card) to lock in the offer.
Once your account is funded and the promo code is successfully activated, you are ready to build that winning ticket. The absolute best part of this welcome offer is its versatility.
Whether we’re backing the Netherlands, predicting a gritty draw between Ivory Coast and Ecuador, riding with Sweden, or even taking a detour to bet on the UFC White House event, your initial wager qualifies for the promotion. Let’s make some smart bets and enjoy the matches!