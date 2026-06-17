BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Wednesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and score a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can use bonus code TOP1500 to start with a $150 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

There is no shortage of options for soccer fans during the World Cup. We expect to see a lot of interest in the England-Croatia game, but there are tons of different games to choose from. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these BetMGM Sportsbook offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2026

New users can activate the latest BetMGM bonus code to secure a top-tier welcome offer ahead of the June 17 FIFA World Cup and MLB action. This versatile promotion applies to any highly anticipated matchup, meaning you can use it to wager on the marquee European showdown between England and Croatia, the intriguing contest between Ghana and Panama, or your favorite MLB team taking the diamond.

The exact details of your BetMGM bonus offer depend on your location. Bettors signing up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible to claim a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins. For new players located in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer to help you dive into the World Cup or MLB schedule.

Wednesday World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The World Cup schedule features an exciting trio of group stage matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to put their BetMGM bonus code into action. The marquee event is a highly anticipated European clash between England and Croatia, followed by a doubleheader featuring Ghana taking on Panama and Colombia heavily favored against Uzbekistan.

Match Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals England vs Croatia -143 / +270 / +380 N/A Ghana vs Panama +130 / +210 / +220 O/U 2.5 (+140 / -167) Uzbekistan vs Colombia +750 / +360 / -270 O/U 2.5 (-105 / -111)

Beyond the international soccer stage, baseball fans can also utilize their BetMGM bonus code on the full slate of MLB games scheduled for June 17. Whether you prefer analyzing pitch counts, targeting specific run lines, or building a same-game parlay for a rivalry matchup, the welcome offer provides flexibility across multiple sports.

How to Secure BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your welcome offer, new users need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and phone number to verify your identity.

During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. Be sure to use the specific code assigned to your location:

Bonus Code TOP150: For new users physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

For new users physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Bonus Code TOP1500: For new users physically located in all other participating states.

After successfully creating your account and entering the correct promo code, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods, such as online banking, PayPal, or a credit/debit card, in order to activate the offer.

Once activated, the welcome offer can be used on any of the World Cup or MLB matchups on the schedule. Whether you want to lock in a wager on the marquee England vs. Croatia clash, the tight Ghana vs. Panama matchup, back Colombia to secure a win against Uzbekistan, or wager on the diamond, your newly acquired BetMGM bonus will be ready to deploy.