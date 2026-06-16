BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Tuesday World Cup Games

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Dive into the World Cup matches Tuesday with a generous, state specific bonus in hand. Use this link here to redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for a $1,500 bonus (most states) and the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) for a $150 bonus.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup June 16 Bonus

It goes without saying that the latest BetMGM bonus code unlocks fantastic value for sports bettors looking to get a jump on today’s FIFA World Cup action. This flexible promotion allows you to survey the futures prices and daily lines, giving you the freedom to place your qualifying wager on France battling Senegal, Norway taking on Iraq, or Argentina clashing with Algeria.

Depending on your location, you have access to distinct sign-up offers to start your World Cup betting portfolio. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. For sports fans residing in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to use on the pitch.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on June 16 Matches

The June 16 FIFA World Cup slate features four intriguing Round 1 matchups, officially kicking off the group stage action for these eight international squads. The schedule spans from the afternoon deep into the night, highlighted by marquee fixtures involving powerhouse teams like France and Argentina. With every team looking to secure crucial opening points, it does stand to reason that today’s schedule provides plenty of analytical angles for bettors to utilize their welcome bonus.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) France vs Senegal 3:00 PM -213 / +340 / +525 Iraq vs Norway 6:00 PM +1200 / +575 / -500 Argentina vs Algeria 9:00 PM -256 / +375 / +675 Austria vs Jordan 12:00 AM -294 / +425 / +700

Odds as of June 16, 2026 from BetMGM.

France vs Senegal Analysis

France opens its World Cup campaign as a heavy favorite. The French squad enters with a 63.9% win probability, reflected in their -213 moneyline odds. Senegal sits as a clear longshot underdog with a +525 moneyline and just a 14.1% probability of pulling off an outright upset. The likelihood of a draw sits at 22.0%, while oddsmakers have the total goals line set at 2.5. We put a lot of stock in finding value, and determining whether France’s steep price is justified against an athletic Senegal side is step one for any sharp bettor.

Iraq vs Norway Analysis

Norway is overwhelmingly favored to take all three points in their Round 1 battle with Iraq. Norway boasts a massive 79.1% win probability and -500 consensus odds on the moneyline. Iraq faces a brutal uphill battle with a win probability of only 7.0% and long +1200 odds. A draw (+575) has a 14.0% chance of occurring in this highly lopsided group stage matchup.

Argentina vs Algeria Analysis

Argentina carries strong expectations into its opening match against Algeria. Argentina owns a 68.0% chance of victory and is priced at -256 on the moneyline. Algeria enters with a +675 price tag, translating to an 11.5% win probability. Oddsmakers give this contest a 20.5% chance to end in a draw (+375), and bettors can find the total goals market set at 2.5, leaning slightly toward the over (-102).

Austria vs Jordan Analysis

The day’s slate concludes with a late-night clash as Austria takes on Jordan. Austria commands a 70.4% win probability and a -294 moneyline advantage. Jordan enters the matchup as a steep underdog (+700), holding just an 11.5% chance of escaping Round 1 with a victory. The probability of the two sides splitting the points with a draw (+425) stands at 18.2%.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to activate your preferred promotion ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup action:

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit the website to register a new sportsbook account. You will need to provide standard personal information such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address to securely verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the correct promo code for your location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should use the bonus code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. New users in all other participating states should enter the bonus code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods, such as online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal, to successfully activate the offer. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the promotion activated, navigate to the soccer section and place your qualifying wager.

Once activated, the offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on today’s slate. Whether you want to back France against Senegal, wager on Norway taking on Iraq, place a bet on Argentina battling Algeria, or find an angle in the Austria vs. Jordan matchup, BetMGM gives you the flexibility to use your welcome offer on the game of your choice.