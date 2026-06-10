BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks Game 4, MLB, Soccer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer ahead of the next NBA Finals game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks using a BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Register here to score a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

Depending on where you’re betting from, we’re looking at two different paths to build that bankroll. New players in MI, NJ, PA, and WV must claim a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Meanwhile, users in all other participating US states only have the massive $1,500 first-bet offer available, giving you a safety net if your initial wager falls short.

Using a BetMGM Bonus Code for the NBA Finals

Before tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, review the available welcome promotions in your state to make sure you have the right key to unlock these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 10, 2026

Explaining the $150 Bonus and $1,500 First-Bet Offer

When we’re looking to maximize our action for tonight’s clash at Madison Square Garden, the BetMGM bonus code you use makes all the difference. For those of you in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you’ll be claiming a straight-up “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. It’s a fantastic way to potentially boost your bankroll while watching this highly anticipated NBA postseason clash.

For my fellow bettors residing in all other participating US states, BetMGM is handing out a $1,500 first-bet offer. I love this approach because it lets us take a bigger swing with added peace of mind. If your opening bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your original stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. Both offers give fans a great incentive to get involved in the action as these two teams battle it out on the court.

Odds and Analysis for Game 4

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-113) -2.5 (-107) Moneyline +115 -136 Total Points Over 216.5 (-112) Under 216.5 (-107)

As we break down the current betting trends, I’m seeing some fascinating angles. The San Antonio Spurs have been absolute money when catching points, rolling to a 6-2 record against the spread (ATS) as an underdog over their last eight games. Overall, they are a stellar 16-9 ATS in their last 25 games.

But don’t count out the home team; the New York Knicks love playing the favorite, covering the spread in four of their last five games in that role and boasting an 8-2 ATS mark over their previous 10 matchups.

For those of us looking at the totals, I’m eyeing the over. The over has hit in four of the New York Knicks’ last five games as a favorite. In the first three games of this championship series, the Knicks have flaunted an offensive edge, averaging 107.0 points per game to the Spurs’ 104.7.

Throughout the postseason, New York has been dominant with a 16.2 net rating, though San Antonio’s solid 9.8 net rating during their playoff run shows they are a live dog with a real chance. I’m placing my bets carefully, but finding value here is exactly what leads to those bigger payouts.

Signing Up with a BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting in on the action and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup is a quick and straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow my lead to activate the promotion:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here by providing your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: This is the most critical step. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, punch in bonus code TOP150. For those of us in all other participating US states, use bonus code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to build up that starting bankroll. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your qualifying wager on the Spurs vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Once your account is loaded up and that first bet is locked in, your respective welcome offer will be fully activated, setting you up to confidently chase a win.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US)