BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Red Sox-Yankees, MLB, Stanley Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and secure a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus for tonight’s MLB games, like Red Sox vs. Yankees and Pirates vs. Braves.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

Depending on your location, you can claim one of the offers outlined below to gain a statistical edge before placing your first wager on the upcoming MLB slate:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 6th Offer Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: $1,500 First Bet Offer & Bet $10, Get $150

New customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is graded as a win, providing an immediate return on a low-risk investment.

For new users residing in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides the standalone $1,500 First Bet Offer. This allows you to place a substantial initial wager on any MLB game, knowing your original stake is backed by bonus bets if your initial prediction falls short.

BetMGM MLB Bonus Code For Saturday Slate

Before locking in your first wager, analyze the data for today’s slate:

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline: WSH +135 / AZ -160 Runline: WSH +1.5 (-150) / AZ -1.5 (+125) Total (O/U): O/U 9.5

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: PIT -102 / ATL -118 Runline: PIT -1.5 (+165) / ATL +1.5 (-200) Total (O/U): O/U 8

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Moneyline: BOS +110 / NYY -135 Runline: BOS +1.5 (-190) / NYY -1.5 (-135) Total (O/U): O/U 8.5



A classic American League East rivalry provides excellent betting utility as the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees. New York sends Will Warren to the mound, who boasts a reliable 3.22 ERA and a solid 70 strikeouts across 64.1 innings pitched. He faces Boston’s Ranger Suarez, who holds a 3.38 ERA with 57 strikeouts over 58.2 innings. Offensively, the Yankees feature elite power metrics. However, Ben Rice will have to sustain his level of play while getting help from Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the absence of Aaron Judge.

In the National League, the Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta turns to Spencer Strider, who has generated a 3.77 ERA and an elite 40 strikeouts in just 31.0 innings of work—a strong data point for strikeout prop bettors. The Pirates counter with Braxton Ashcraft, who owns a sharp 2.77 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 74.2 innings. The Braves’ lineup is anchored by Matt Olson, who is hitting .269 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs, creating a highly anticipated showdown for fans looking to maximize their BetMGM bonus.

Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

While the baseball diamond offers plenty of intriguing angles, value can also be found on the ice. The Stanley Cup Final features a marquee championship matchup. New users can apply their selected BetMGM welcome offer to this NHL series, leveraging the same first-bet safety net on puck lines, totals, or player props as they would for the MLB slate.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your sign-up offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin wagering on today’s premier matchups: