BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Padres-Phillies, MLB Games, Stanley Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here to secure a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus for MLB games, the NBA Finals and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Overview

Before analyzing the expected value on today’s MLB slate—whether you are backing the Chicago Cubs (32-30) at Wrigley Field or evaluating another statistical angle—ensure you claim the correct sign-up bonus for your region.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 4th, 2026 Promotion Confirmed By WTOP.

From an analytical perspective, BetMGM has structured two distinct welcome bonuses to mitigate early risk. For users in most participating US states, the standard sign-up bonus is the $1,500 First Bet Offer. The mechanics are straightforward: you can wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet—such as backing Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher Chris Sale—and if that bet fails to hit, BetMGM refunds 100% of your initial stake in bonus bets, effectively offering a mathematical safety net on your first read.

If you are operating out of Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the data dictates you have an additional, high-ROI choice. Bettors in these four states get a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. By placing a minimal $10 wager on any market—like the Athletics and Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field—a winning ticket yields a $150 payout in bonus bets. This offers a highly efficient way to build a functional bankroll for the remainder of the MLB season.

BetMGM MLB Thursday Markets

Once your account is funded and the bonus code applied, the next step is identifying positive expected value (+EV) across today’s MLB slate. Here is a breakdown of the moneyline, runline, and total odds for the upcoming games:

Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: Braves -250 / Blue Jays +200 Runline: Braves -1.5 (-110) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Athletics at Chicago Cubs Moneyline: Cubs -140 / Athletics +115 Runline: Cubs -1.5 (+145) / Athletics +1.5 (-175) Total: 10.5 (Over -105 / Under -125)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline: Dodgers -145 / Diamondbacks +118 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+115) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 (Over -115 / Under -105)



The Blue Jays at Braves matchup offers a clear, data-driven narrative. Atlanta is positioned as a heavy moneyline favorite at Truist Park, a probability heavily influenced by starting pitcher Chris Sale. The veteran left-hander has suppressed opposing offenses at an elite rate, generating an exceptional 2.01 ERA alongside a high swing-and-miss profile of 80 strikeouts in 67 innings of work. Runline bettors backing Atlanta will also rely on Matt Olson, whose production metrics include a .273 batting average, 17 home runs, and 46 RBIs.

In the Dodgers at Diamondbacks contest, the margins are tighter. Los Angeles is a slight road favorite, anchored by dual-threat superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s underlying numbers remain robust, entering the game with a .301 batting average, 10 home runs, and 33 RBIs. To counter, the Diamondbacks will rely on stars like Ketel Marte to neutralize the Dodgers’ production. Marte matches Ohtani’s power output with 10 home runs and adds 36 RBIs to his .259 average, presenting a compelling variable for player prop bettors analyzing this matchup.

Leverage Bonus Bets On The Stanley Cup Finals And NBA Finals

While the daily MLB schedule provides continuous data points for bettors, your BetMGM promotional leverage is not restricted solely to the diamond. As the NHL Stanley Cup Finals and the NBA Finals dictate the current sports betting landscape, new players can strategically apply their bonus bets or First Bet Offer to these championship series. Whether you are analyzing puck line value for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes or isolating player prop totals for Knicks vs. Spurs, the BetMGM bonus code grants you the flexibility to deploy your initial stake on whichever market yields the strongest mathematical edge.

Redeem Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Securing this promotional edge requires a precise setup. Follow these sequential steps to ensure your BetMGM account is properly calibrated before placing your first wager: