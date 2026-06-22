BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Norway-Senegal, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and unlock one of two welcome rewards for today’s Norway-Senegal game, MLB games and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety Net OR $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On June 22nd, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code for this World Cup fixture provides bettors with a calculated advantage to start the tournament. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, applying the code TOP1500 grants a bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins promotion. This creates an immediate opportunity to multiply your initial stake with bonus bets, provided your first wager cashes.

For users in all other participating US states outside of New York, entering the bonus code TOP1500 unlocks the $1,500 first-bet offer. This structure allows bettors to maximize their opening position on the Norway vs. Senegal match, knowing that if the initial wager falls short, the stake is returned as bonus bets to deploy on future matches as the tournament progresses.

BetMGM Norway vs. Senegal Markets

Bet Type Norway Draw Senegal Moneyline +110 +240 +230 Total Goals Over 2.5 — Under 2.5

This match presents potential value, no matter what position you are taking. Each of the three outcomes are listed with plus odds, even though Norway does come in as the favorite. Norway is looking to get its second win of the tournament, while Senegal is hoping to get one on the board after a 3-1 loss to France in its first match.

From a historical data perspective, this match represents uncharted territory. With no recorded head-to-head encounters between Norway and Senegal, bettors should rely entirely on overall squad metrics rather than historical trends or past scoring data as the two squads prepare to battle.

Today’s MLB Games

While the World Cup offers prime betting opportunities, bettors can also find value in today’s Major League Baseball slate. The current schedule features several intriguing matchups to evaluate:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Norway vs. Senegal match is a structured, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your promotional value: