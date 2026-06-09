BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here, then put a $1,500 safety net or $150 bonus to use for today’s MLB games or Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB Tuesday Games

With a packed slate of upcoming games, there is a clear statistical advantage to utilizing these BetMGM promotions today. Whether you are looking to back the surging Atlanta Braves as they visit the Chicago White Sox, wager on the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, or place a data-backed play on the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians, BetMGM has structured welcome offers tailored to maximize your initial value.

Below is an overview of the current promotional structure available across different regions:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 9th, 2026 Offers Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Claim $1,500 First-Bet Offer Or Bet $10, Get $150

From an operational standpoint, new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, which yields a positive expected value by awarding $150 in bonus bets strictly if your initial $10 wager grades as a winner.

For users in all other participating U.S. states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first-bet offer. Just like the structure detailed above, if your initial wager on an upcoming matchup like the Phillies visiting the Blue Jays falls short, BetMGM will refund your exact stake in bonus bets up to a maximum of $1,500, providing a safety net for your early betting strategy.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

Today’s schedule presents a compelling board of mismatches and premium pitching duels, making it an ideal time to deploy your BetMGM bonus code. Here is a look at the current betting markets and odds for tonight’s standout games:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians Moneyline: Yankees -118 / Guardians -102 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+125) / Guardians +1.5 (-155) Total: 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline: Phillies -105 / Blue Jays -115 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+155) / Blue Jays +1.5 (-190) Total: 7.5 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox Moneyline: Braves -155 / White Sox +125 Runline: Braves -1.5 (-102) / White Sox +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 (Over -120 / Under +100)



Matchups to Watch

One of the premier clashes on the board features the New York Yankees traveling to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees will hand the ball to veteran ace Gerrit Cole, who currently boasts a sterling 2.00 ERA across 18 innings of work. He will be supported by a lineup heavily skewed toward power, featuring Ben Rice (18 home runs, 45 RBI, .304 AVG). They project favorably against Cleveland probable pitcher Slade Cecconi, who carries a susceptible 4.92 ERA, though the Guardians will look to counter with a lineup anchored by star infielder José Ramírez (10 home runs).

Another marquee showdown takes place north of the border as the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. Bettors can expect a phenomenal pitching duel driven by peripheral dominance. Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler takes the mound armed with a 2.31 ERA and an impressive 8.53 K/9 rate. He squares off against Toronto probable starter Dylan Cease, who enters the contest with a 3.05 ERA and an absolutely elite 13.36 K/9 rate. To counter Cease’s swing-and-miss arsenal, the Phillies will rely on their heavy-hitting sluggers Kyle Schwarber (23 home runs) and Bryce Harper (14 home runs, .261 AVG) to generate hard contact.

Expanding Your Portfolio: Stanley Cup Final Game 4

For bettors looking to diversify their action beyond the diamond, the BetMGM bonus code can also be applied to Game 4 of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights tonight. Whether analyzing puck lines, digging into player props, or evaluating series-clinching odds, these welcome offers provide the same strategic flexibility for bettors looking to capitalize on the ice.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Welcome Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to systematically activate your promotion before tonight’s first pitch or puck drop: