BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activating the BetMGM bonus code is a brilliant way to build your bankroll for MLB action and the Stanley Cup Final. Register here to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer or win a $150 bonus.

If you’re betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are locked into a high-upside “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For our friends in all other participating states, you get exclusive access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer, which provides an incredible safety net if your opening wager on games like the Cleveland Guardians at the Texas Rangers doesn’t pan out.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB and NHL Action

Whether you are looking to back the New York Yankees or eyeing a key matchup in the Stanley Cup Final, there’s a real chance to maximize your initial stake. Review the table below for the latest sportsbook offers in your specific location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 (If Bet Wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 6, 2026

Using the Best Offer in Your State

If you’re gearing up to wager on the MLB slate—perhaps backing the Cleveland Guardians as they visit the Texas Rangers—understanding your specific welcome offer is the key to a smart strategy.

For users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, your dedicated offer requires you to use the code TOP150. With this promotion, you must place a $10 moneyline or runline wager, and if that first bet wins, BetMGM will credit your account with an extra $150 in bonus bets. It’s a fantastic way to turn a small initial stake into a robust starting bankroll.

For new users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the exclusive welcome promotion available is the $1,500 First Bet Offer using code TOP1500. This acts as our safety net. You can place your first bet on the Guardians, Rangers, or the Stanley Cup Final with total confidence. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM will refund your stake entirely in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

MLB Betting Lines for Saturday

Before we lock in our bets with the BetMGM bonus code, we always want to review the latest odds. Here is the consensus moneyline, total (over/under), and runline for today’s MLB schedule. I’m placing my own bets using these lines, so let’s look for the highest value:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Moneyline: Red Sox +104 / Yankees -125

Red Sox +104 / Yankees -125 Total: 8.5 (Over -109 / Under -111)

8.5 (Over -109 / Under -111) Runline: Red Sox +1.5 (-202) / Yankees -1.5 (+163)

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Moneyline: Guardians -101 / Rangers -119

Guardians -101 / Rangers -119 Total: 7.5 (Over -113 / Under -107)

7.5 (Over -113 / Under -107) Runline: Guardians -1.5 (+165) / Rangers +1.5 (-202)

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Moneyline: Angels +289 / Dodgers -370

Angels +289 / Dodgers -370 Total: 8.5 (Over -121 / Under +100)

8.5 (Over -121 / Under +100) Runline: Angels +1.5 (+134) / Dodgers -1.5 (-161)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Moneyline: Mets -125 / Padres +105

Mets -125 / Padres +105 Total: 7.5 (Over -111 / Under -109)

7.5 (Over -111 / Under -109) Runline: Mets -1.5 (+138) / Padres +1.5 (-166)

This slate is headlined by a fierce American League East rivalry as the Yankees host the Red Sox. The Yankees have been leaning heavily on the bat of Aaron Judge. He’s an absolute powerhouse right now, bringing a staggering .908 OPS into the matchup alongside 17 home runs and 38 RBIs. New York’s pitching is looking to suppress Boston’s lineup, with starter Will Warren carrying a solid 3.218 ERA to the mound.

Later on, the “Freeway Series” takes center stage. The heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels in a matchup I’m targeting closely. Shohei Ohtani remains an elite offensive force for the Dodgers, producing 10 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a brilliant .925 OPS. Runline bettors backing the Dodgers will be relying on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who takes the mound armed with an impressive 2.856 ERA through 69.1 innings pitched this season.

Steps to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Activating your promotion is a quick and straightforward process, getting you off the sidelines and into the action in minutes. First, you’ll need to create and register an account with BetMGM here by providing some standard personal information to verify your identity.

During the registration steps, make sure you enter the correct promo code for your specific region so you don’t miss out on your bonus:

Use bonus code TOP150 (for MI, NJ, PA, WV).

(for MI, NJ, PA, WV). Use bonus code TOP1500 (for all other participating states).

After your account is successfully created and your bonus code is applied, you must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods.

Once your funds hit your account, you are officially ready to place your first bet. Whether you choose to back the San Diego Padres defending home turf at Petco Park, wager on the visiting New York Mets, or put together a strategic play on the Stanley Cup Final, your welcome offer will be fully active and ready to pay out.

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