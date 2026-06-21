BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup Games

Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and grab a $1,500 first bet this weekend. New players in select states can register with bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses. Click here to activate either offer.
There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. Start betting on World Cup heavyweights like Germany or look to the interesting Ecuador-Curacao match. BetMGM Sportsbook should have something for everyone.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 Bonus
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New User Offer
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Bonuses Last Verified On
|June 20, 2026
Whether you are backing Germany against Ivory Coast, tuning into Ecuador vs. Curacao, watching Japan take on Tunisia, or looking to wager on the MLB schedule, the latest BetMGM bonus code provides flexibility. By signing up before the action kicks off, new players can claim a highly rewarding promotional offer to use on any matchup during this busy sports slate.
The specific BetMGM welcome bonus depends on your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can opt into a special “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. New players located in all other participating U.S. sports betting states (excluding New York) will have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer. Under this promotion, you can place your initial wager knowing that if it loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.
World Cup Betting Preview, Odds
The World Cup slate bridging June 20 and June 21 features three intriguing group stage matchups across North America. Germany looks to assert its dominance against Ivory Coast, Ecuador faces off against Curacao, and Japan takes on Tunisia. With critical points on the line in this second round of play, bettors can use their BetMGM bonus code to back any of these exciting soccer matchups.
|Match (Home vs. Away)
|Kickoff (ET)
|Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away)
|Germany vs. Ivory Coast
|4:00 PM
|-204 / +360 / +475
|Ecuador vs. Curacao
|8:00 PM
|-769 / +825 / +1800
|Tunisia vs. Japan
|12:00 AM
|+550 / +290 / -189
Beyond the international soccer slate, bettors can also apply their BetMGM bonus code to the daily Major League Baseball schedule. With divisional races heating up, new users can explore MLB run lines, moneylines, or same-game parlays as an alternative to the World Cup action taking place on June 20 and June 21.
How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code for June 20-21 Matches
Getting started with this lucrative welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Once activated, your promotional offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on the current slate, including Germany vs. Ivory Coast, Ecuador vs. Curacao, or Tunisia vs. Japan, or any of the available MLB games.
To claim your welcome bonus, follow these simple steps:
- Create an Account: Click through the links on this page to navigate to their desktop site. Click the “Register” or “Sign Up” button and create your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter the code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. If you are located in any other participating legal betting state (excluding New York), enter the code TOP1500 to opt into the $1,500 first-bet offer.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the soccer section to find the FIFA World Cup markets, or head to the baseball section for MLB action, and place your first real-money wager on any of the matches bridging the June 20 and June 21 schedule.