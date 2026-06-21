BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and grab a $1,500 first bet this weekend. New players in select states can register with bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses. Click here to activate either offer.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. Start betting on World Cup heavyweights like Germany or look to the interesting Ecuador-Curacao match. BetMGM Sportsbook should have something for everyone.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On June 20, 2026

Whether you are backing Germany against Ivory Coast, tuning into Ecuador vs. Curacao, watching Japan take on Tunisia, or looking to wager on the MLB schedule, the latest BetMGM bonus code provides flexibility. By signing up before the action kicks off, new players can claim a highly rewarding promotional offer to use on any matchup during this busy sports slate.

The specific BetMGM welcome bonus depends on your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can opt into a special “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. New players located in all other participating U.S. sports betting states (excluding New York) will have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer. Under this promotion, you can place your initial wager knowing that if it loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The World Cup slate bridging June 20 and June 21 features three intriguing group stage matchups across North America. Germany looks to assert its dominance against Ivory Coast, Ecuador faces off against Curacao, and Japan takes on Tunisia. With critical points on the line in this second round of play, bettors can use their BetMGM bonus code to back any of these exciting soccer matchups.

Match (Home vs. Away) Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Germany vs. Ivory Coast 4:00 PM -204 / +360 / +475 Ecuador vs. Curacao 8:00 PM -769 / +825 / +1800 Tunisia vs. Japan 12:00 AM +550 / +290 / -189

Beyond the international soccer slate, bettors can also apply their BetMGM bonus code to the daily Major League Baseball schedule. With divisional races heating up, new users can explore MLB run lines, moneylines, or same-game parlays as an alternative to the World Cup action taking place on June 20 and June 21.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code for June 20-21 Matches

Getting started with this lucrative welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Once activated, your promotional offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on the current slate, including Germany vs. Ivory Coast, Ecuador vs. Curacao, or Tunisia vs. Japan, or any of the available MLB games.

To claim your welcome bonus, follow these simple steps: