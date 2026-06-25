BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Germany-Ecuador, World Cup Games

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Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive either a $1,500 first bet offer (most states) or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Use this link here to get started, and dive into all six World Cup matches today with a bonus in hand.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 25th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlock a $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus for June 25 World Cup Matches

New users looking to get in on the action can use the BetMGM bonus code to unlock a lucrative welcome offer for the June 25 FIFA World Cup slate. The promotion is incredibly flexible and can be applied to any of the day’s scheduled matches. Whether you are looking to place a wager on the high-profile showdown between Germany and Ecuador, back the Netherlands against Tunisia, or dive into the matchups featuring Ivory Coast vs. Curacao and Sweden vs. Japan, your initial wager is covered by the promo.

The specific details of the welcome offer depend entirely on the state you are betting from. If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can claim a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer using code TOP150. For new users located in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 provides a $1,500 first-bet offer.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on Today’s Matches

The June 25 slate features four intriguing matchups as the tournament navigates Round 3. With action split across the afternoon and evening, soccer fans have plenty of opportunities to utilize their welcome offer. The day’s schedule includes an underdog Ecuador side attempting to upset a favored Germany, Curacao facing a steep challenge against Ivory Coast, Tunisia battling a dominant Netherlands team, and Japan entering a much more evenly matched contest against Sweden.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Ecuador vs. Germany 4:00 PM +420 / +380 / -185 O/U 2.5 (-160 / +130) Curacao vs. Ivory Coast 4:00 PM +1500 / +650 / -649 O/U 3.5 (+116 / -142) Tunisia vs. Netherlands 7:00 PM +2700 / +1000 / -1099 O/U 3.5 (-108 / -112) Japan vs. Sweden 7:00 PM -110 / +240 / +340 O/U 2.5 (-114 / -106)

Odds as of June 25, 2026 via BetMGM.

Ecuador vs. Germany Analysis

Germany enters this Round 3 contest as a heavy favorite. The German squad holds a 60.5% win probability compared to Ecuador’s 18.3%, with a 21.2% chance of a draw. Bettors leaning toward goals can find the Over 2.5 at -160, suggesting clear market expectations for offensive production from the favorites.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Analysis

Ivory Coast holds a commanding 82.2% win probability in their afternoon matchup. Curacao faces a massive uphill climb with just a 5.8% chance of victory and a steep +1500 moneyline price. The total is set high at 3.5 goals, with the Under slightly favored at -142.

Tunisia vs. Netherlands Analysis

The Netherlands arrives as the heaviest favorite on the entire June 25 slate. The Dutch hold an overwhelming 89.0% win probability and steep -1099 moneyline odds. Tunisia sits as a massive +2700 underdog, carrying just a 2.7% chance of pulling off the upset in this showdown.

Japan vs. Sweden Analysis

Capping off the evening, Japan and Sweden project to play the most competitive match of the day. Japan enters as the favorite with a 50.2% win probability and -110 on the moneyline. Sweden, sitting at +340 to win, has a 22.6% win probability, while the likelihood of a draw is relatively high at 27.3%.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and unlocking your welcome offer is a streamlined process. To activate the BetMGM bonus code for the June 25 FIFA World Cup slate, follow these direct steps:

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM app or navigate to their desktop site to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter the bonus code TOP150. New users in all other eligible states should use the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (e.g., credit/debit card, PayPal, or online banking). Place Your First Bet: With your account funded and the code activated, your offer is ready to use.

Once activated, this welcome offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on the June 25 slate. Whether you are placing a moneyline wager on Germany or Ecuador, backing a high-scoring affair between the Netherlands and Tunisia, or picking a side in the showdown between Sweden and Japan, your initial wager will qualify for the promotion.