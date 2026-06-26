BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for France-Norway, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register a new profile with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here, you will secure a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer for today’s World Cup and MLB slates.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Safety Net OR $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 26th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

New players can activate the BetMGM bonus code to claim a lucrative welcome offer that applies to any scheduled World Cup match. Whether you identify a moneyline edge in the France vs. Norway match or Iraq battling Senegal, these promotions can be strategically deployed across the board.

The mechanics of the welcome offer depend on your state. Customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can access the bet $10, get $150 bonus promotion, which awards the bonus bets strictly if the initial qualifying wager wins. For new users located in all other eligible U.S. states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer to utilize on the tournament.

BetMGM World Cup Friday Betting Markets

The upcoming featured slate offers a mix of heavy statistical favorites and tightly contested tactical battles, serving as prime opportunities for new players to utilize their BetMGM welcome offer.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Norway vs France 3:00 PM +375 / +310 / -160 O/U 2.5 Senegal vs Iraq 3:00 PM -450 / +575 / +1000 O/U 2.5 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia 8:00 PM +160 / +230 / +165 O/U 2.5 Uruguay vs Spain 8:00 PM +500 / +320 / -190 O/U 2.5

Norway vs. France

France enters this contest as a distinct favorite over Norway. BetMGM has France priced at -160 on the moneyline. Norway faces a significant mathematical uphill battle.

Senegal vs. Iraq

Of all the featured matches on the slate, Senegal is situated as the heaviest favorite. Senegal is priced at an overwhelming -450 on the moneyline against Iraq.

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

The showdown at Houston Stadium projects to be the most competitive fixture on the board. Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia are locked in a virtual toss-up, which is perfectly reflected in the current market pricing. Cape Verde (+160) holds a razor-thin edge, while Saudi Arabia (+165) has narrowly longer odds. The draw (+230) is also a highly plausible statistical outcome.

Uruguay vs. Spain

Spain is heavily favored to dispatch Uruguay, listed at -190 on the moneyline. Uruguay (+500) is a heavy underdog. Like the rest of the slate, the over/under is set at 2.5.

Capitalizing On Today’s MLB Slate

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, today’s Major League Baseball slate presents several high-leverage matchups. New users can seamlessly apply their BetMGM bonus code to these contests instead of the World Cup if they prefer. The board features a classic American League East rivalry as the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. In the National League Central, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers in a critical divisional clash. Finally, the late-night window is headlined by a heavyweight National League West showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. Whether you are analyzing pitcher strikeout props or targeting a moneyline edge, the welcome offer provides optimal flexibility across all major sports.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Sign-Up Process

To take advantage of these welcome offers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup fixtures or the MLB slate, new players must complete a standard registration process. Once your account is fully activated, the offer can be deployed on any matchup on the board.

Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming your offer:

Create an Account: Click here to initiate registration. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm you are at least 21 years old. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your new account is registered and verified, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods to activate the offer. Place Your First Bet: Browse the betting markets and place your initial wager. You can select an early World Cup fixture like Senegal vs. Iraq, wait for a later matchup like Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, or target one of the featured MLB games.

With these simple steps completed, your BetMGM account will be loaded up and ready for action.