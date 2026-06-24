BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Canada-Switzerland, Early World Cup Games

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The World Cup slate starts at 3 p.m. ET today with two fun matchups to dive into, and all new users can claim the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to redeem a fantastic, state dependent offer. Use this link here to get started no matter what state you are located in.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Bonus

Before the action kicks off on June 24, make sure you are armed with the right BetMGM promotion for your specific region. It goes without saying that maximizing your initial capital is crucial when betting on international soccer. Below is a quick overview of the available welcome offers and the specific codes you need to claim them.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On June 24th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

The latest BetMGM bonus code gives data-driven bettors an exciting way to find value ahead of the June 24 FIFA World Cup slate. Whether you are hunting for a longshot upset by backing Canada against Switzerland or are eyeing the heavy favorite in the matchup between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar, this welcome offer can be applied to any of the day’s scheduled contests.

Depending on your location, you will have access to one of two distinct welcome offers. If you are registering a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, there is no choice to make: you must use bonus code TOP150 to claim a special “Bet $10, Win $150 bonus” promotion. Meanwhile, new users located in all other participating US states are eligible to claim a massive $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500. Whichever promotion applies to your state, you will be well-equipped to dive into all of the international soccer action.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Today

The June 24 slate of the 2026 World Cup features critical Round 3 matchups as teams battle for advancement out of the group stage. The afternoon schedule is headlined by a pair of concurrent 3:00 PM ET kickoffs, with Switzerland taking on Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina facing Qatar.

Below are the current odds for the two early games:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Switzerland vs Canada 3:00 PM +134 / +201 / +229 O/U 2.5 (+109 / -138) Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar 3:00 PM -273 / +418 / +656 O/U 2.5 (-175 / +139)

Odds as of June 24, 2026 via BetMGM

Switzerland vs Canada Analysis

Despite playing in their home country, Canada is officially designated as the away team for this Round 3 contest. Switzerland enters as the betting favorite at +134 on the moneyline, carrying a 40.1% implied win probability. Canada sits at +229 to win (29.1% win probability), while a draw is priced at +201 (30.8% probability).

We put a lot of stock in how oddsmakers project game flow, and the total goals market strongly leans toward a lower-scoring, defensive match. The Under 2.5 goals is favored at -138 compared to +109 for the Over. The tight moneyline odds suggest a highly competitive match, making this a spot where finding true value requires a sharp eye.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Analysis

In the other 3:00 PM ET matchup, Bosnia and Herzegovina will clash with Qatar. Unlike the tightly priced odds in the Switzerland-Canada game, this match features a decisive favorite. Bosnia and Herzegovina is heavily favored at -273 on the moneyline, backed by a dominant 69.9% implied win probability. Qatar faces an uphill battle as a massive +656 longshot (12.2% win probability), with a draw sitting at +418 (18.0% probability).

It does stand to reason that we will see offensive fireworks here. The Over 2.5 goals line is heavily juiced to -175, indicating a strong expectation of multiple goals, while the Under 2.5 pays out at +139. For bettors utilizing their BetMGM welcome offer, this match presents two contrasting analytical angles: safely backing the heavy favorite to build bankroll, or taking a calculated risk on a high-value upset in the final stage of round-robin play.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Securing your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your preferred promotion and isolate your best bets for the June 24 World Cup action:

Create an Account: Begin by downloading the BetMGM app or navigating to the desktop site. Select the option to register and fill out the required standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code strictly corresponding to your state. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully verified and created, link an approved payment method. You will need to deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking options to properly activate the offer. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the promotion activated, you are ready to identify value and place your first bet.

Once activated, your welcome offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on today’s slate. Whether you are placing a futures-style wager on Canada upsetting Switzerland or backing the Over in the Bosnia and Herzegovina match, you have full flexibility to leverage your bonus for a smarter betting strategy.