BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any Sunday World Cup Game

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New users can claim a fantastic, state dependent welcome offer for the World Cup today by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Use this link here to get started, regardless of your state.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup June 21 Matches

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 if your bet wins BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

Whether you are looking to back heavy favorites like Spain against Saudi Arabia, or seeking a longshot value play with IR Iran against Belgium, the latest BetMGM bonus code is designed to maximize your initial wager. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this offer provides exactly that across the entire June 21 World Cup slate.

To be absolutely clear on the mechanics: the specific BetMGM bonus offer you receive depends entirely on your state. If you’re registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are locked into the “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For new users located in all other eligible U.S. states, BetMGM provides the $1,500 first-bet offer. Both present immense value, allowing you to attack the consensus odds with confidence.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on June 21 Matches

The Round 2 schedule for the World Cup continues on June 21 with a four-match slate spanning the entire day. We’ve seen time and time again that group stage and early knockout round matches can present massive market inefficiencies, especially when oddsmakers over-adjust for public darlings like Spain and Belgium. Today’s action stretches from the early afternoon straight through to a late-night kickoff between New Zealand and Egypt.

Here are the current betting odds for today’s World Cup matches:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Spain vs Saudi Arabia 12:00 PM -1099 / +1100 / +2000 O/U 3.5 (-110 / -110) Belgium vs IR Iran 3:00 PM -250 / +370 / +650 O/U 2.5 (-132 / +108) Uruguay vs Cape Verde 6:00 PM -230 / +320 / +750 O/U 2.5 (+130 / -162) New Zealand vs Egypt 9:00 PM +500 / +300 / -175 O/U 2.5 (+104 / -128)

Odds as of June 21, 2026 from BetMGM.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Analysis

Entering Round 2 of the tournament, Spain is the heaviest favorite on the board. The betting markets give the Spanish side an overwhelming 87.0% implied win probability against Saudi Arabia, reflected in their massive -1099 moneyline price. Because of the lopsided nature of this matchup, the total goals line is set aggressively at 3.5, with standard -110 odds on both sides. Saudi Arabia faces a steep uphill battle, carrying just a 4.1% probability of pulling off a historic upset. It does stand to reason that there isn’t much value on the outright moneyline here unless you’re grouping it into a broader parlay strategy.

Belgium vs IR Iran Analysis

Belgium steps onto the pitch as a comfortable favorite over IR Iran. Boasting a 67.4% win probability, Belgium’s moneyline sits at -250. IR Iran (+650) enters the matchup with just a 12.2% chance of securing a win, while a draw is priced at +370. The goal total is set at 2.5, but oddsmakers are heavily leaning toward a higher-scoring affair, juicing the Over at -132. We put a lot of stock in how these lines move, and that juice indicates the market expects Belgium’s attack to dictate the pace.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Analysis

In the evening slot, Uruguay (-230) looks to handle business against Cape Verde (+750). The statistical models align perfectly with the current markets, granting Uruguay a 65.9% win probability compared to Cape Verde’s 11.9%. While the moneyline heavily favors Uruguay, the total goals market tells a wildly different story. The Under 2.5 is heavily juiced at -162. This screams that a lower-scoring, tightly contested defensive environment is expected, offering a potential edge if you’re looking for situational value.

New Zealand vs Egypt Analysis

Closing out the day’s slate at 9:00 PM ET, Egypt operates as the clear favorite. Priced at -175 on the moneyline, the Egyptians carry a near-60% win probability (59.8%). New Zealand (+500) will be looking to beat the odds as a sizable longshot, though they enter the match with only a 16.4% statistical chance of victory. Bettors eyeing the total will find the Under 2.5 goals lightly favored at -128.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Once your account is fully activated and the bonus is applied, the promotion can be used on any of the World Cup matches on today’s slate.

To claim your offer before the action gets underway, follow these simple steps: