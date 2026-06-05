BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $150 Bonus or $1,500 Paid Back for NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The BetMGM bonus code is the perfect way to build our bankrolls for the NBA Finals. Sign up here to collect a $150 bonus in select states or wager up to $1,500 on the Knicks vs. Spurs with this welcome offer.

If you are a new user betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you can lock in a highly accessible “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” welcome offer. For those of us in all other legal online sports betting states, we can wager up to $1,500 on our first bet and get it back in bonus bets if we lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for the Knicks vs. Spurs

If we want to unlock tremendous value for this New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game, getting the right BetMGM bonus code applied is step one.

For my friends in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you must use the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. Simply register, place a qualifying $10 wager on a high-probability market, and if your prediction cashes, you receive $150 in bonus bets. I love using these bonus funds to start building out some exotic bets and complex same-game parlays without touching my initial cash.

For bettors residing in all other legal US sports betting states, BetMGM hooks us up with a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. This is where I like to take a bigger swing. This promo lets you place your initial wager on the Knicks or Spurs with total peace of mind. If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. It gives us a fantastic safety net to chase a larger payout on the moneyline or a juicy point spread.

Preview for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The New York Knicks currently hold all the momentum in this best-of-seven championship series after securing a gritty 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1.

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +6.5 (-115) -6.5 (-105) Moneyline +187 -228 Total Points Over 216.5 (-113) Under 216.5 (-107)

When I am handicapping this one, the trends are jumping right off the page. The New York Knicks enter Game 2 as 6.5-point underdogs, which is a prime spot to look for value given they are a flawless 5-0 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games. If you are eyeing the totals, keep in mind that the over has hit in just 1 of the New York Knicks’ last 7 games as an underdog, and only 1 of their last 7 games against top 10 scoring defenses.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are solid favorites on the moneyline at -228. The Spurs have seen the over hit in 10 of their last 13 playoff games, but that trend slows down drastically under tonight’s specific conditions; the over has only hit in 1 of their last 4 games as a favorite and 1 of their last 6 home games against top 10 scoring defenses.

Statistically, both teams have been dominant during this postseason, which is why we are in for a treat. The New York Knicks boast a massive 18.7 Net Rate and secure 55.2% of available rebounds. That is backed by a stifling defense allowing just 100.2 opponent points per game. In the series opener, I loved how the Knicks’ offense attacked—they drew 23 fouls and shot a highly efficient 89% from the free-throw line (16-for-18).

The San Antonio Spurs carry a 10.7 Net Rate and a 52.7% total rebound percentage. To bounce back at home, San Antonio absolutely must improve their perimeter shooting. They managed an ugly 26% from three-point range (11-for-43) during their 95-point performance in Game 1. I’ll be keying my primary bets around whether or not the Spurs’ shooters can positively regress to the mean tonight.

Using the BetMGM Bonus Code on Friday Night

Ready to get in the trenches with me? Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get your account properly set up:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are of legal betting age. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: During sign-up, ensure you input the correct promo code for your region. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other legal sports betting state, use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and make a deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the right code applied, place your qualifying first bet on the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, or any other eligible market to activate your offer.

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