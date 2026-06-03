BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to take advantage of an incredible welcome offer before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will use a specific code for a “bet $10, win a $150 bonus” offer. Meanwhile, bettors in all other eligible U.S. states can tap into a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to protect their initial wager. Click here to place your opening wager on the Knicks vs. Spurs with either welcome bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the NBA Finals

Whether you are handicapping the New York Knicks or fading the public to back the San Antonio Spurs, locking in the right promotion is your first step toward a winning strategy. Below is a breakdown of the exact welcome offers available to new BetMGM users based on their location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 3, 2026

Using the $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet for Knicks vs. Spurs

I always tell new bettors that a smart strategy starts with maximizing your edges, and these welcome promos give you exactly that. The specific bonus you claim depends entirely on where you are betting from.

If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. This locks you into the “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” promotion. It is a brilliant way to dip your toes in: simply place a $10 initial wager on the game, and if your bet is a winner, you will score an extra $150 in bonus bets for future matchups.

For my friends in all other eligible U.S. states, BetMGM is handing you a generous $1,500 first-bet offer when you use the code TOP1500. I love this style of promotion because it acts as a total safety net for your initial wager. You can confidently key in on a larger bet for the Knicks vs. Spurs game knowing that if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500. It gives us a second chance to get in on the basketball action without immediately sweating the loss of our starting bankroll.

Odds and Analysis for Game 1 in San Antonio

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-108) -4.5 (-112) Moneyline +158 -190 Total Points Over 218.5 (-109) Under 218.5 (-111)

When we dive into the recent betting trends to handicap this matchup, the New York Knicks enter with serious momentum. They have been an absolute wagon for bettors, going 9-1 against the spread over their last 10 games following a win. The ‘over’ has also hit in four of the Knicks’ last five games overall, though a savvy bettor should note it has only cashed in one of their last six matchups against top 10 scoring defenses.

Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have struggled historically in this specific rivalry, going 0-3 against the spread versus the New York Knicks over their last three meetings. However, the Spurs know how to bounce back in tough spots. They currently boast a 3-1 record against the spread against both top 10 scoring defenses and opponents with winning records over their last four games.

Statistically, both of these squads have been dominant to get here. The New York Knicks lead the playoff field with a staggering 19.5 Net Rating while cleaning up the glass with 55.9% of available rebounds. Their defense has been suffocating, allowing just 100.6 opponent points per game. The San Antonio Spurs are right on their heels with a highly impressive 11.7 Net Rating and a 52.7% total rebound percentage, while holding their opponents to 105.0 points per contest.

How to Use a BetMGM Bonus Code Today

Ready to get in on the action and chase that big payout? We are in this together, and activating your welcome offer is a quick, straightforward process. Follow my playbook below to claim your bonus before tip-off:

Register Your Account: You will need to create a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) so the sportsbook can verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: This is the most critical step during sign-up. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use bonus code TOP150. For new users in all other eligible U.S. states, lock in bonus code TOP1500. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to successfully activate your respective offer. Place Your Bet: With your account funded and your bonus code locked in, navigate to the NBA markets and place your qualifying initial wager on the Knicks vs. Spurs.

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